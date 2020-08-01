Scoring for your country is always a source of pride. While for many representing their country remains a dream, few manage to do that; fewer manage to score.

While the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tend to take the plaudits while representing their countries, there are many players who have performed at a high level for their respective nations.

We look at the top 10 international goalscorers of all-time.

#10 SUNIL CHHETRI - INDIA | 115 caps | 72 goals

Sunil Chhetri in action for India

Arguably India's finest footballer, Sunil Chhetri is the current captain of the Indian national team.

The forward, who currently plies his trade in club football for Bengaluru, has scored the second-highest number of goals in international matches among active male footballers. Chhetri has also had stints with Kansas City Wizards and Sporting CP and was very close to a move to Queens Park Rangers in 2009.

Now 35, the former Mohun Bagan forward continues to put in commendable performances for both club and country while remaining the poster-boy for Indian football.

#9 BASHAR ABDULLAH - KUWAIT | 134 caps | 75 goals

While not much is known about Bashar Abdullah's club career, there is no denying that he enjoyed a prolific goalscoring record in international games.

Making his debut in 1994 for Al-Salmiyah, Abdullah spent 16 years with the club, helping them win the league three times. He made his debut for Kuwait in 1996, and played key roles in the country finishing second in the Arab Cup and the Asian Olympics.

Abdullah spent a season with Al Kuwait after leaving Al-Salmiyah in 2010, spending a season with them before retiring in 2011 from football.

#8 KUNISHIGE KAMAMOTO - JAPAN | 76 caps | 75 goals

All-time leading goalscorer for Japan, Kunishige Kamamoto is also a one-club man, spending his entire professional career with Yanmar Diesel (currently Cerezo Osaka).

The forward was prolific for both club and country. Kamamoto made more than 300 appearances for his club, scoring 262 goals in all competitions. He won the Japanese Footballer of the Year seven times.

Kunishige Kamamoto (a player I didn't know) remains Japan's record int scorer with a Müllerish rate of 80 in 84 caps pic.twitter.com/QVenngz4km — Beyond The Last Man (@BeyondTLM) October 8, 2015

Internationally, Kamamoto represented Japan in the Olympics as well as in the Asian Games, becoming the top goalscorer for the Summer Olympics of 1968.

