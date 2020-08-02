As football gets more and more business-oriented, top clubs these days look for superstar signings to boost their squad; both on the field and off it. From Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho to Real Madrid wanting Kylian Mbappe, these players tend to get more recognition than many others.

However, a team is made of 11 players, and every player is vital in making the team function. Few get their due recognition; many tend to go underlooked.

We look at the 10 most underrated players in football at the moment.

#10 DANNY INGS, SOUTHAMPTON

Danny Ings has led the line well for Southampton

When Danny Ings left Liverpool after an injury-riddled spell with the club, not much was expected of him.

Initially joining Southampton on loan, he performed well enough for the club to pay £18 million to make the move permanent. In the season gone by under Ralph Hasenhuttl, the 28-year old looked transformed.

Functioning well under the pressing system of Hasenhuttl, Ings led the line extremely well for the Saints.

⚽️ With 22 goals, Danny Ings is the PL's joint 2nd top scorer - in each of the previous 3 seasons, Southampton's top scorer in PL registered only 7 goals pic.twitter.com/27lUE25zX2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 26, 2020

The England international played all 38 games in the Premier League, scoring 22 goals and providing two assists. He finished joint-second in the Premier League Golden Boot race with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

#9 PAPU GOMEZ, ATALANTA

Papu Gomez celebrates a goal for Atalanta

The talisman of an exciting Atalanta team, Alejandro "Papu" Gomez has been a fine servant for the Italian side.

Gomez joined Atalanta from Metalist Kharkiv for a fee of £4 million in 2014. The Argentina international has made more than 30 appearances in the league in five of his six seasons at the club, highlighting his influence. Currently, he is also the captain of Atalanta.

Last season under Gian Piero Gasperini, the 32-year old was utilized as a central midfielder, a left-winger and as a striker. A creative force with good dribbling and passing ability, Gomez has been a nightmare for opposition defenders. He played 36 games in the league this season, scoring seven goals and grabbing 16 assists.

#8 CLEMENT LENGLET, BARCELONA

Clement Lenglet has been a good performer for Barcelona

Playing for Barcelona is not an easy job. Almost all players function under the looming shadow of Lionel Messi, and the talisman takes home almost all the plaudits for the club's succcesses.

One such player who has often been overlooked is Clement Lenglet. The France international joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for €35 million, and has been everpresent for them since.

Forming a good centre-back partnership with veteran Gerard Pique, Lenglet has ousted the injury-prone Samuel Umtiti from the playing XI.

📰 [AS] | Lenglet is the 5th most used player on the team (3,238 minutes) behind Messi, Piqué, Ter Stegen and Griezmann and yet his salary is 17th on the team doesn't reach 3M gross, 500,000 euros less than Semedo. Umtiti gets paid 4 times (Close to 12M gross) more than Lenglet. pic.twitter.com/D4rkEpTWHw — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 26, 2020

A ball-playing centre-back with good tackling ability, the 25-year old played 28 games for Barcelona in the league last season.

Linked with a move to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, the former Nancy defender looks set to enjoy a bright future with the Catalans.

