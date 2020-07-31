10 highest paid footballers in the world right now

Football is a lucrative business. Big clubs these days prefer to target players who have a wide social media reach; as much as it is about football, it is also about business.

Big names like Real Madrid and Manchester United have often been accused of chasing superstars to appease fans and increase their popularity. While clubs are getting smarter these days, players are also paid mammoth sums of money by the management, as they understand their importance.

We look at the 10 highest paid footballers in the world.

#10 MESUT OZIL, ARSENAL- €1.64 million per month

Mesut Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner

One of the finest playmakers in the world during his prime, Mesut Ozil's decline at Arsenal has been disappointing to see.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club-record fee of €50 million. The German international was vital during Arsene Wenger's reign at the club, with his exceptional creative ability and vision seeing him rake in 19 assists in the league during the 2015-16 season.

Is Mesut Ozil an Arsenal legend?



Games: 254 ✅



Goals: 44 ⚽



Assists: 77 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/BiX8Ms4DtE — 🌪️™️ (@SaucyyPepe) July 31, 2020

However, Ozil began to be underused under Unai Emery, and the trend has continued under new manager Mikel Arteta. The 31-year old played 18 games in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Given his mercurial wages, it is hard to see any team going for the former Werder Bremen man in the summer.

#9 DAVID de GEA, MANCHESTER UNITED- €1.76 million per month

David de Gea is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, David de Gea has arguably been Manchester United's best player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

While the Spain international may have committed a few errors in the season gone by, he still remains the no.1 for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid for €25 million in 2011, and after a slow start became the undisputed first-choice shot-stopper for the club.

13 — David de Gea's clean sheet today means he finished joint-3rd in the Golden Glove race. Ederson (16) and Nick Pope (15) finished 1st and 2nd respectively.



That is some finish. pic.twitter.com/qeFMiyDuQE — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 26, 2020

The 29-year old was everpresent for Manchester United in the Premier League, playing all 38 games. He was not at his very best, and will be under scrutiny with Dean Henderson providing tough competition for the goalkeeping spot.

#8 KYLIAN MBAPPE, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN- €1.9 million per month

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain

One of the best players in the world right now, Kylian Mbappe's rise to the top has been impressive.

The 21-year old joined Paris Saint-Germain after a spectacular breakthrough season at AS Monaco, costing the Parisiens €180 million to make his loan deal permanent. Mbappe has become a talisman for both club as well as for country, with the France international playing a key role in the country's World Cup triumph in 2018.

His pace, dribbling, eye for goal and match intelligence have all been appreciated. Mbappe made 20 appearances in the league for his club, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists last season.

