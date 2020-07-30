Manchester United are targeting Villarreal centre-back, Pau Torres, as a possible addition to their defence, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Torres is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Spain and has been linked with some top clubs of late.

Manchester United not the only club interested in Torres

Pau Torres has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in bringing Pau Torres to Old Trafford as a potential partner for Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof and Maguire have been the preferred centre-back partnership for the Norwegian so far. However, both players lack pace and neither are left-footed, attributes which Torres possesses.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in the Villarreal academy graduate. Manchester City and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Torres. However, Villarreal want €65 million for their star asset, a fee which is inhibiting for Barcelona.

Pau Torres | Manchester United ‘want to sign’ defender – Solskjaer’s side ‘plan an offensive’, €65m fee.https://t.co/5w3sUqNAHU #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 30, 2020

It is no secret that Manchester United would prefer to have a left-footed centre-back in their defence. The club were linked with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, but the Netherlands international is seemingly on his way to Manchester City. This has led to Manchester United turning their attention towards Torres.

This is not the first time Manchester United are in for a Villarreal centre-back. In 2016, the Old Trafford outfit bought Eric Bailly from the Spanish side for a fee of £30 million.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United would be willing to splurge an extravagant amount of money on Torres, considering that they bought Maguire for £80 million a season before.

While Manchester United have a lot of centre-backs on their books, none are seen as good enough to start consistently for the first-team apart from Lindelof and Maguire.

Bailly has been acting as the third-choice centre-back, with the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo likely to be sold in the summer.

#MUFC are plotting a £45m for Villarreal CB Pau Torres.



OGS is keen to pair a left footed CB with Harry Maguire at the heart of the Manchester United defence. (Times)🔴 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7IxM1SFvwE — Futbol Agent (@Futbol_Agent_) July 28, 2020

Apart from Torres, the club has been linked with Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon as a potential option to shore up the defence.

Manchester United's defence has certainly improved after the signings of Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer. Despite that, there is a belief that the presence of a left-footed, pacy centre-back would help Solskjaer's side more.

However, it is no secret that currently the club is focussed on their primary transfer target Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Manchester United see him as their new no.7 but seem hesitant to pay the amount Dortmund are currently demanding; a fee in the region of £110 million.

Other than that, there have been fervent links to Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The midfielder helped his boyhood club survive relegation and looks ready to take the next step.

Manchester United are interested in a move to bring Grealish to Old Trafford, but once again, the fee is a hindrance. Villa are said to want around £80 million for their talisman and the Red Devils are unlikely to cede to their demands.

Ajax's Donny van de Beek has also been suggested as a potential midfield target.

