Barcelona are in disarray. Having already lost the La Liga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid, their season culminated in horrific fashion as they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday night.

With manager Quique Setien set to be sacked and an ageing squad at their disposal, the Catalans face an uphill task of renovating their squad.

We look at 10 players Barcelona need to sell immediately.

10 players who Barcelona should sell immediately

#10 JORDI ALBA

Jordi Alba is a Barcelona youth product

Arguably one of the best left-backs in his prime, Jordi Alba has not been at his very best for some time now.

The Spain international continues to be the first-choice left-back for Barcelona, keeping younger options like Lucas Digne (now at Everton) and Junior Firpo on the bench. However, his performances have failed to justify the trust shown to him by his managers.

Having been bought from Valencia in 2012 for €14 million, it is fair to say that Alba has been a good player for the Catalan outfit. These days though, the 31-year-old looks worn out, exhausted and a shell of the player he once was. Barcelona need to sort out the position as soon as possible.

#9 LUIS SUAREZ

Luis Suarez scores a goal for Barcelona

Hailed by many as one of the greatest strikers of the modern generation, Luis Suarez has been a faithful servant to Barcelona since joining the club.

Barcelona paid Liverpool €82 million for his signature in 2014, and the striker has not disappointed. Suarez formed a potent attacking partnership alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at the club and continues to lead the line for Barcelona to this day.

Luis Suárez made 24 passes against Bayern. 9 of those were kick-off passes. pic.twitter.com/DRFHVar6wZ — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) August 14, 2020

Now 33 years of age, it is clear that the Uruguay international is in decline. He has lost the sharpness which made him so dangerous. While he still scored goals, he no longer has the influence that he once had. The former Ajax striker has made 283 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona so far, scoring 198 goals.

#8 ARTURO VIDAL

Arturo Vidal in action for Barcelona

Another ageing star contracted to the Spanish giants, Arturo Vidal is a player who is still attracting interest from some clubs.

A combative midfielder in his prime with an eye for goal as well good defensive attributes, the Chile international enjoyed a good spell with Juventus and Bayern Munich. Barcelona paid €18 million to Bayern Munich in 2018 for him, and he has since been a regular fixture in the side.

“[Bayern] are not playing against a Bundesliga team on Friday. They're up against Barcelona. The best team in the world."



-Arturo Vidal earlier this week 😬 pic.twitter.com/hgow8XtbtY — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

However, the 33-year-old has failed to replicate his Juventus form at Barcelona. He has had some good moments but they are few and far between. Inter Milan and Inter Miami are said to be interested in the former Bayer Leverkusen man, and it makes for Barcelona sense to let him go.

