10 players with the best minutes to goals ratio in the UEFA Champions League

Every football player dreams of playing in the Champions League. The most prestigious club football competition, not every player gets to live that dream, let alone score in the tournament.

Few players tend to live the dream, and fewer tend to score. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi apart, not many are truly able to make a lasting impression in the tournament.

We look at the 10 players with the best minutes to goal ratio in the UEFA Champions League.

#10 DAVID TREZEGUET | 29 goals | 143 mins per goal

David Trezeguet spent much of his career with Juventus

An underrated striker during his prime, David Trezeguet was a prolific goalscorer during his playing days for both club and country.

Having made his name at AS Monaco, Trezeguet moved to Juventus in 2000. The France international would spend a decade with the Italian giants, forming a potent attacking partnership with Alessandro Del Piero. Trezeguet made 320 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, scoring 171 goals.

The striker was renowned for his pace and physicality as well as his clinical finishing. An intelligent player, the former Hercules player's career was often hindered by injuries. Trezeguet was also part of the France side which won the World Cup in 1998.

Advertisement

#9 NEYMAR | 35 goals | 142 mins per goal

Neymar is a global superstar

Regarded as one of the best players in football right now, Neymar was always touted to become a star since his Santos days.

A prodigious talent, the 28-year old made his name with Santos before moving to Barcelona in 2013. In Spain, Neymar formed a fearsome attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, affectionately called the "MSN". The trio ripped apart most opponents with their quality, pace and creativity.

Most take-ons in a single UCL match:



• 2020: Neymar vs. Atalanta (16)

• 2008: Messi vs. Man United (16)

• 2003: Zanetti vs. Dynamo Kiev (16) pic.twitter.com/4RQvbRD9L0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 12, 2020

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain decided to buy Neymar for €222 million, making him the most expensive footballer in the world. At PSG, the Brazil international has had injury issues but has been impressive when he has played.

Capable of playing on the wings as well, Neymar's creativity, flair, passing and eye for goal have been widely acknowledged.

Also Read: Top 10 players who have scored the most penalties in the 21st century