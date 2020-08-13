With leagues across the world coming to a close, teams have already begun their summer shopping. Due to financial instability caused by the pandemic, clubs are wary of spending exorbitant amounts on players, and have adopted a cautious policy.

However, various moves have been completed already. The likes of Chelsea have been extremely active in the transfer market, while clubs like Villarreal have made some shrewd signings to improve their squad.

We look at the:

5 best signings of the transfer window so far

#5 DANI PAREJO, VALENCIA TO VILLARREAL

Dani Parejo has moved to Villarreal on a free

Valencia are in disarray, and Villarreal are looking to profit as much as possible from their condition.

Having already agreed to bring Francis Coquelin to Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal announced that they had acquired midfielder and Valencia captain Dani Parejo on a free transfer. The 31-year old is regarded as one of the best players in Spain and was seen as a talismanic figure for Valencia.

Parejo made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions for Valencia, earning acclaim for his passing ability, eye for goal and his leadership. The Spain international will be a solid addition to Unai Emery's Villarreal, while Valencia might be left to rue his departure.

Apart from Coquelin and Parejo, Villarreal are also said to be interested in bringing Valencia centre-back Gabriel Paulista.

#4 VICTOR OSIMHEN, LILLE TO NAPOLI

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Lille

Napoli are in the process of rebuilding their squad under manager Gennaro Gattuso, and Victor Osimhen is seen as a key addition to the process.

Napoli have paid Lille a fee of €70 million to bring the Nigeria international to Italy, with Osimhen enjoying a fine 2019-20 campaign in France. The striker made 38 appearances in all competitions for Lille, scoring 18 goals. Osimhen is strong in the air and a quality finisher.

The 21-year old looks set to replace Arkadiusz Milik at Napoli, with the Polish striker heavily linked with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in the past few months.

Apart from Osimhen, Napoli are also interested in Lille's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who has also attracted interest from Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal.

#3 ACHRAF HAKIMI, REAL MADRID TO INTER MILAN

Achraf Hakimi in action for Borussia Dortmund

When Real Madrid decided to sell Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for €40 million a month ago, eyebrows were raised.

Hakimi had enjoyed two phenomenal seasons at Borussia Dortmund, and was seen as the likely heir to Dani Carvajal's throne at right-back for Real Madrid. His ability to play in both full-back positions, as well as on the wings, was seen as a bonus for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

That has not been the case. The Morocco international will play for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan next season, and is expected to become a better defender under the tutelage of the Italian manager.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus were all interested in a move for the 21-year old before his move to Inter Milan was finalised.

