One of football's most popular positions, the quintessential no.10 is in short supply right now. Managers these days prefer pacy players on the wings, capable of disrupting the opposition defence; the decline of the likes of Mesut Ozil and James Rodriguez is sad evidence of that.

Yet there was a time when the no.10 was the superstar of the team. Usually, an extremely creative player with excellent passing and vision, the playmaker is supposed to run attacks for his team.

We look at:

10 greatest number 10s of all time.

#10 RIVALDO

Rivaldo (R) enjoyed an incredible spell in Spain

One of Brazil's finest, Rivaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder who could play as a striker if needed, Rivaldo was renowned for dribbling and creative ability. A free-kick specialist, the Brazil international had his best spell while playing for Barcelona. He is the club's ninth-highest goalscorer, scoring 130 goals in all competitions in 235 games.

Rivaldo´s goal from the halfway line vs Atletico Madrid, 1998. pic.twitter.com/sipT6eqGx2 — 90s Football (@90sfootball) August 17, 2020

Advertisement

For his national team, Rivaldo is the seventh-highest goalscorer, with 35 goals in 74 matches. In 1999, he won the Ballon d'Or for his performances. Post Barcelona he had stints with AC Milan, Cruzeiro and Olympiacos among other clubs, before retiring in 2015.

#9 MICHAEL LAUDRUP

Michael Laudrup played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

An attacking midfielder who could play across the forward line, Michael Laudrup had a storied career as a footballer.

The Denmark international was an elegant playmaker with excellent passing and technical ability, who was highly appreciated for his intelligence and calmness. He had a good spell with Juventus before moving to Barcelona in 1989, where he was a part of Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team".

I'm not sure which is better, Michael Laudrup's assist or Romário's goal! pic.twitter.com/lTLJO4rpoa — 90s Football (@90sfootball) June 27, 2019

He moved to arch-rivals Real Madrid in 1994, also making appearances for Vissel Kobe and Ajax before retiring in 1998. He is currently a manager, having managed the likes of Getafe, Swansea City and Al Rayyan among other clubs.

#8 ZICO

Zico became a manager after his playing career ended

One of the greatest players of all-time, Zico was nicknamed "White Pele", because of his incredible talent.

Zico spent much of his playing career with Flamengo, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions for them and scoring 378 goals. A diminutive playmaker with good passing and technique, the Brazil international's creativity ran Flamengo and Brazil's attacks.

He left Flamengo in 1983 to join Udinese, where he became a fan favourite despite only playing two seasons there. He returned to Flamengo, and five years later moved to Kashima Antlers. He retired in 1994, and has had stints with the Japan national team, Iraq national team and FC Goa as manager.

Also Read: 7 football superstars who retired in 2020