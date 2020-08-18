Playing in arguably the most underrated position in football, goalkeepers are often overlooked for the more glamourous spots in the team.

However, it is one of the toughest jobs on the field that requires concentration, composure and the ability to pull off saves at any moment in a game.

While the likes of David de Gea, Ederson and Alisson have made quite an impact in recent years, there are a host of goalkeepers who became iconic No.1s.

Here, we take a look at the 10 greatest goalkeepers of all time.

#10 OLIVER KAHN

Oliver Kahn was a fine servant for Germany and Bayern Munich

Germany is well-renowned for its production of top-class goalkeepers, and Oliver Kahn is one of their premier goalkeeping superstars.

Not an extremely tall shot-stopper, Kahn made up for this shortcoming with his aggressive and commanding style of goalkeeping. Having begun his career with Karlsruher SC in 1987, the Germany international would move to Bayern Munich in 1994, where he played till his retirement in 2008.

On this day in 2001, Bayern Munich beat Valencia on penalties and won the Champions League! 🏆



Oliver Kahn's title-winning save 🤩pic.twitter.com/TDLR5odFOc — Goal (@goal) May 23, 2019

For Germany, Kahn was an exceptional performer. His performances in the 2002 World Cup were such that he won the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament, despite Germany losing the final 2-0 to Brazil. He is the only goalkeeper in the tournament's history to win the Golden Ball.

#9 GORDON BANKS

Gordon Banks pulled off a miraculous save against Pele in 1970

Gordon Banks might be well-known for his miraculous save against Pele in the 1970 World Cup but he was a world-class goalkeeper at club level as well.

The England international spent much of his playing career with Leicester City and Stoke City, making more than 600 appearances in all competitions for both clubs combined. A strong, athletic goalkeeper renowned for his awareness and intelligence, Banks often made acrobatic saves.

RIP Gordon Banks 1937-2019 pic.twitter.com/UfhRHr5hkn — When Football Was Better (@FootballInT80s) February 12, 2019

He retired from football in 1978, after a stint with Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the United States. Banks also managed Telford United from 1979 to 1980. He passed away in 2019.

#8 SEPP MAIER

Sepp Maier(R) was a one-club man

Another Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Sepp Maier was a one-club man who spent his entire career with the Bavarians.

Having made his debut in 1962 for Bayern Munich, Maier would go on to make nearly 600 appearances in all competitions for the club. Nicknamed "Die Katze von Anzing" (the cat from Anzing) due to his incredible reflexes, Maier was a light-hearted personality on the field.

The goalkeeper retired in 1980, going on to become the goalkeeping coach of Germany in 1988 and stepping down in 2004. He also became the goalkeeping coach of Bayern Munich in 1994, holding the position till 2008. Maier also mentored Oliver Kahn.

