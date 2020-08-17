5 most overrated football players right now

Rating football players is not easy. The continuous debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a prime example of that. Some might value sheer talent while others might attach more importance to a player's work ethic.

While the likes of Sergio Busquets have often been touted as underrated players, there are other players who lie on the other side of the spectrum.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 most overrated football players in the world right now.

#5 SERGI ROBERTO, BARCELONA

Sergi Roberto is a Barcelona academy graduate

Certain Barcelona fans believe that Sergi Roberto is a part of the Blaugrana first-team only because he is a product of the club's famed La Masia academy.

While he is certainly not a bad player, Roberto remains a limited footballer. His versatility is useful as he is capable of playing at right-back as well as in the midfield. However, the Spain international has not set the world alight with his performances, despite starting regularly for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has made 284 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona since his debut in 2010, and it has been opined that Roberto, as well as Ivan Rakitic, are stopping the likes of Riqui Puig and Carles Alena from making the step up in the squad. In recent months, he has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

#4 DAVID DE GEA, MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea has been a fine servant for Manchester United

Arguably the best goalkeeper during his prime, David de Gea's decline has been surprising to witness.

The best player for Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, De Gea's magnificent saves often helped the Red Devils win games. Such were his performances that he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year gong three times in a row.

Dean Henderson has made it clear he wants to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford and battle it out with David de Gea next season for the No 1 jersey #MUFC [Sky] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 15, 2020

These days, however, the 29-year-old has been prone to mistakes. Poor performances against Watford, Everton and Chelsea- to name a few- have resulted in fans asking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace the Spain international with Dean Henderson.

