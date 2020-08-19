Ronald Koeman has been announced as the new manager of FC Barcelona. The club sacked Quique Setien and director of football, Eric Abidal, post-the catastrophic 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. A lot of changes are expected.

Koeman stepped down from his role as the manager of the Netherlands national team to take over at Barcelona, a club where he enjoyed some incredible years as a player. He will looking to build his own team and the transfer window will be crucial for that. On that note, we look at:

5 players Ronald Koeman could sign at Barcelona

#5 SERGINO DEST, AJAX

Sergino Dest in action for Ajax

With Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo used as rotation options at right-back and neither of them failing to make the spot their own, right-back has become a troublesome position for Barcelona since Dani Alves' departure.

Sergino Dest could prove to be the answer. A good passer and an adept crosser, the United States of America international enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season at Ajax, rotating at right-back with Noussair Mazraoui. While Barcelona have Emerson on loan at Real Betis, it has been suggested that he could be on the move.

The 19-year old Dest is young and could be moulded into a more complete right-back under Ronald Koeman's management. He has the potential to become the long-term solution to a problematic position.

Advertisement

#4 TANGUY NDOMBELE, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away

It is no secret that the relationship between Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele is not cordial.

The midfielder joined Spurs from Lyon last season for a club-record fee of €62 million, but has found the going tough at the club. Ndombele has not impressed Mourinho with his performances on the pitch or the training ground, with the Portuguese criticising the France international publicly.

Tanguy Ndombele is still top of Inter’s transfer priorities this summer. The Serie A club will wait until after the Europa League final to step up their interest in the midfielder.



[@CorSport, Tier 3 🥉] #THFC #COYS #Tottenham pic.twitter.com/CWuMa8f3M6 — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) August 19, 2020

Barcelona were linked with the 23-year old a few months ago, with a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy mooted. However, that has died down, with Inter Milan now interested as well. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Spurs are reluctant to sell him.

#3 LAUTARO MARTINEZ, INTER MILAN

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with Barcelona for some time

A player Barcelona have been after for some time, Lautaro Martinez has enjoyed a fine season in Italy.

The Argentina international is seen as the long-term heir to Luis Suarez at the no.9 position. However, Barcelona failed to pay his €111 million release clause, which subsequently expired a few months ago.

Recent reports have suggested that left-back Junior Firpo could switch to Inter Milan as part of the deal, with Barcelona and the Italian side looking to find common ground.

2 - Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku are the first duo to score 20+ goals each in a single season for Inter Milan since Adriano and Obafemi Martins in the 2004-05 campaign. Partnership. pic.twitter.com/Uj0H1vqmGj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2020

The 22-year old Martinez has been one of Antonio Conte's key men this season, dovetailing well with fellow forwards Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with him as well.

Also Read: 10 greatest number 10s of all time