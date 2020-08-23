Modern football places a lot of emphasis on wingers. The likes of Pep Guardiola are well-renowned for the way they use players in that position, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez becoming top players under his coaching.

The importance that clubs put when scouting for wingers is immense; there is a reason why Manchester United are desperate to get Jadon Sancho. Quality wingers provide pace, penetration as well as goals and creativity, and are capable of making a difference at any moment in the game.

Some left-wingers over the years have endeared themselves to the neutrals with their performances; Eden Hazard for Chelsea and Marco Reus for Borussia Dortmund come to mind. On that note, we take a look at:

5 best left-wingers in football right now

#5 SON HEUNG-MIN, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min celebrates a goal for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur did not have the best of seasons last time around, letting go of fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino and bringing in Jose Mourinho as manager midway through the season.

One player however, who has been a constant source of productivity, as well as positivity, is winger Son Heung-min. The South Korea international joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for €30 million and after a poor first season was linked with a move away.

This man has been spectacular in a poor Spurs side. He has 11 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances in the premier league. Despite vital team members such as Kane and Eriksen being injured or leaving midway, he has stepped up and his numbers have shown that. pic.twitter.com/bJ8woiivtV — compellingfootballthreads (@compellingfoot1) August 20, 2020

However, he decided to stay and has been one of their best players since then. The 28-year old has made 229 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 85 goals and providing 47 assists. Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, Son has often deputised for Harry Kane as a striker although he has predominantly played on the left-hand side for Tottenham this season.

#4 RAHEEM STERLING, MANCHESTER CITY

Raheem Sterling before a Manchester City game

A prodigious talent who made waves even during his Queens Park Rangers days, Raheem Sterling moved to Liverpool's academy aged 16.

Here the England international would make his name as one of the best young talents in the world, forming a fearsome attack alongside Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez. However, contract disputes meant that he left Liverpool to move to Manchester City for a fee of £44 million in 2015.

The 25-year old, after a slow first season, has improved massively under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. He has made 243 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 100 goals and providing 75 assists. Mainly operating as a winger, Sterling is capable of operating as a striker or as an attacking midfielder if needed.

