Top 10 players with most goals in a single Champions League season

Champions League is the greatest stage of all for European clubs. With some of the biggest clubs in football competing in the tournament, it is truly a spectacle and a treat for a football fan.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo constantly in the tournament, goals are never far away when the pair are in action. These two, alongside some other great players, have made sure that there is no shortage of goals in Europe's premier club competition.

We look at 10 players with the most goals in a single Champions League season since the competition's inception in 1992.

#10 Lionel Messi | 2010-11 | 12 goals in 13 games

Arguably the greatest player to have played the game of football, Lionel Messi has been Barcelona's talisman for some time now.

The Argentina international is a product of the famed La Masia academy, and at the moment is the one true shining light in a poor Barcelona side. He is the club's best passer, best creator and best goalscorer, and "Messidependencia" is well and truly in full flow.

In the 2010-11 season, the diminutive forward scored 12 goals in 13 Champions League games, including scoring in the final against Manchester United as they won 3-1.

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo | 2012-13 | 12 goals in 12 games

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player who can rival Lionel Messi for the tag of the greatest of all-time.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world-record fee of €94 million, and the attacker would go on to achieve legendary status at the club. He is currently the club's all-time top goalscorer.

In the 2012-13 season, the Portugal international was in spectacular form, making 55 appearances in all competitions and scoring 55 goals. In that season, he scored his first hat-trick in the Champions League against Ajax. Despite his performances, Los Blancos were knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund.

#8 Mario Gomez | 2011-12 | 12 goals in 12 games

A fine striker during his prime, Mario Gomez enjoyed some good years playing for the likes of VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich lost the Champions League finals to Chelsea despite Gomez's performances in the competition. The Germany international was the club's top goalscorer for the season, as made 52 appearances in all competitions and scored 41 goals.

After one more season at the club, where he played an important role as Bayern Munich won the treble, Gomez left for Fiorentina. The striker had stints with Besiktas, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart before announcing his retirement this year.

