Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The Columbus Crew will square off against the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in the latest round of MLS 2021 games.

Columbus Crew are coming off a 2-1 win over Toronto FC. Luis Diaz Espinoza and Gyasi Zardes scored two goals in quick succession for Columbus in the first half, while a second-half strike from Toronto's Ayo Akinola ended up acting as a consolation goal for the away side.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire lost their last MLS game to CF Montreal, their fifth overall this season. Mason Toye scored the only goal of the game, his 87th-minute strike proving to be the winner. Chicago find themselves in second-last position in the Eastern Conference standings as a result of that loss, having accumulated just four points from seven matches played.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire have played 74 games between them so far. Columbus Crew have won 21 matches, while 22 games have ended in a stalemate. The Chicago Fire have managed to get the better of Columbus on 31 occasions.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Djordje Mihailovic and Robert Beric gave the Chicago Fire an early 2-0 lead, but second-half goals from Fatai Alashe and Gyasi Zardes rescued a point for the away side.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Chicago Fire form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Team News

Columbus Crew

Perry Kitchen and Milton Valenzuela continue to remain on the treatment table due to hamstring injuries. Kevin Molino has recovered from a muscle problem but will be limited to the bench, while Aidan Morris and Luis Diaz will miss out because of knee issues.

Injured: Perry Kitchen, Luis Diaz, Aidan Morris, Milton Valenzuela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Some stories are just meant to be written.



MLS Cup 2020 at @CrewStadium was one of them.



🗳: https://t.co/Iviz7cRKWm pic.twitter.com/BQLT0vnSEF — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) June 18, 2021

Chicago Fire

Stanislav Ivanov is recuperating from knee surgery, which automatically rules him out of the game. Kenneth Kronholm will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Eloy Room will be unavailable due to him being quarantined after national duty with Curacao.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Gaston Gimenez are on international duty with Poland and Paraguay, respectively.

Injured: Stanislav Ivanov, Kenneth Kronholm

Unavailable: Eloy Room

Suspended: None

International Duty: Przemyslaw Frankowski and Gaston Gimenez

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Pedro Santos; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Espinoza, Lucas Zelarayan, Alexandru Matan; Gyasi Zardes

The theme is: ✨ t e a m ✨ pic.twitter.com/2BBvwCRe7m — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 17, 2021

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Boris Sekulic, Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Miguel Angel Navarro; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Brian Gutierrez; Robert Beric

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Columbus Crew are the clear favorites to win Saturday's encounter on the back of their recent form and superior starting XI. The Chicago Fire have not managed to beat Columbus on their home turf since 2013, and it looks like the record will stay that way when the two sides take to the pitch at the weekend.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Chicago Fire

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Shardul Sant