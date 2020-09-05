Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew welcome FC Cincinnati at the Mapfre Stadium on Monday in their next Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

Columbus Crew come into this game following a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union on Thursday at the Mapfre Stadium. A Lucas Zelarayan goal was enough to seal the deal for Caleb Porter's men.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati drew 0-0 against Chicago Fire on Thursday at the Nippert Stadium. There were only four shots on target in the entire match, with FC Cincinnati accounting for three of them.

Back in the starting lineup, Haris Medunjanin led #FCCincy in successful passes and crosses vs. Chicago last night. He's your @Heineken_US Star of the Match ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mlWBYNKEUa — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) September 4, 2020

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

In four encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Columbus Crew have won one game, lost one and drawn two.

Their most recent encounter ended in a goalless draw at the Nippert Stadium.

Columbus Crew form guide: L-W-L-D-W

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Columbus Crew manager Caleb Porter will be without the services of Dutch defender Vito Wormgoor, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati have doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Spencer Richey and forward Jimmy McLaughlin. Other than that, there are no injury issues and manager Jaap Stam has the majority of his squad available for the match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Spencer Richey, Jimmy McLaughlin

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-4-2): Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Pedro Santos, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Youness Mokhtar, Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Greg Garza, Joe Gyau, Haris Medunjanin, Frankie Amaya, Siem de Jong, Jurgen Locadia, Adrien Regattin

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Both teams have shown inconsistent form heading into this game.

For Columbus Crew, Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan could prove to be a key player. The attacking midfielder joined the club from Tigres UANL this year, and has been a key component of the Columbus Crew attack alongside USA forward Gyasi Zardes.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, have not scored in any of their last four games. The likes of Jurgen Locadia, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Japan international Yuya Kubo will have to step up if Jaap Stam's side are to get a positive result.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-0 FC Cincinnati