One of the greatest managers and footballing brains of all-time, Pep Guardiola is seen by many as the best manager in the Premier League right now.

An excellent defensive midfielder during his playing days, Guardiola began his managerial career with Barcelona B, before taking over Barcelona. After enjoying tremendous success with the Catalans, he moved to Bayern Munich, and now coaches Premier League side Manchester City.

Among these three clubs, Guardiola has nurtured and coached players who have gone on to become the best in the world in their position. The Spaniard has done that while winning matches and trophies on an extremely consistent basis; he is one of the most sought-after managers in the world.

We look at the 10 greatest players to have played under Pep Guardiola.

#10 DANI ALVES - BARCELONA

Dani Alves during a Brazil press conference

Regarded as one of the best right-backs of all-time, Dani Alves' legacy at Barcelona has been further established by the fact that the club have not yet found a worthy successor.

The Brazil international joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2008 for €35 million. A technically excellent right-back well-renowned for his attacking prowess, Alves formed a deadly partnership on the right-hand side with Lionel Messi for Barcelona where his creative output was highly appreciated.

Advertisement

Alves made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, before leaving for Juventus in 2016. The 37-year old also enjoyed a stint with Paris Saint-Germain, and currently plays for Sao Paulo.

#9 RAHEEM STERLING - MANCHESTER CITY

Raheem Sterling before a Manchester City game

A prodigious talent during his Queens Park Rangers days, Raheem Sterling made his name as a teenage sensation at Liverpool.

After enjoying a fine spell at Merseyside, the England international completed a controversial €64 million move to Manchester City, much to the chagrin of Liverpool fans. After a poor first season under Manuel Pellegrini, the arrival of Guardiola changed Sterling's fortunes.

A creative forward with pace, dribbling and eye for goal, Sterling is now regarded as one of the best players in the league. The 25-year old is capable of playing on the wings or as a no.10, and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Guardiola.

#8 DAVID SILVA - MANCHESTER CITY

David Silva is regarded as a Manchester City legend

When highly-rated midfielder David Silva completed a €29 million move from Valencia to Manchester City in 2010, eyebrows were raised.

A decade later, Silva is regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played in the league, and a Manchester City legend to boot. The Spain international was an important player for City before Guardiola's arrival, and aged like fine wine under the management of the Spaniard.

65 assists at our home but which one did you enjoy most? Once a blue always a blue 💙 @pumafootball @ManCity pic.twitter.com/XhxmOul4ZQ — David Silva (@21LVA) August 18, 2020

The 34-year old left Manchester City at the end of the 2020 season, having made nearly 450 appearances in all competitions for the club. After speculation linking him with Lazio, Silva joined Real Sociedad.

Also Read: 5 most famous player rivalries in football