Sporting rivalries are often an underrated but essential part of the sport. In all sports, there are rivalries between great players; from the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier rivalry in boxing to the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry in tennis, such events make the game feel more alive.

Football is no different. From great onfield rivalries like Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer to certain bitter off-the-field incidents, footballing rivalries tend to spice up matches and give fans something to talk about.

The enmity between the players is more often than not limited to the field, but sometimes it might spill over. However, there is no denying that the likes of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira have made matches extremely fun to watch due to their strong and aggressive personalities. On that note, we look at the:

5 most famous player rivalries in football.

#5 MAURO ICARDI - MAXI LOPEZ

Maxi Lopez refused to shake Mauro Icardi's hand

Mauro Icardi and Maxi Lopez were teammates at Sampdoria, and there existed a good friendship between the two forwards, as Lopez helped Icardi settle in Italy.

However, it was soon revealed that Lopez's wife Wanda Nara was having an affair with Icardi, resulting in their divorce and the subsequent marriage of Nara and Icardi. By this point, Icardi had moved to Inter Milan, and in a Serie A match between Sampdoria and Inter Milan, Lopez refused to shake Icardi's hands. The press dubbed the fixture the "Wanda derby".

Mauro Icardi called Maxi Lopez “ignorant” after a handshake was refused again https://t.co/fH6bKCuzWu #InterTorino pic.twitter.com/Z3LF3yKImR — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 3, 2016

Icardi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, with Nara as his agent. Lopez, on the other hand, plies his trade with Crotone. It has been suggested that the close friendship between Lopez and Lionel Messi is the reason Icardi hasn't been called up to the Argentina squad more often.

#4 WAYNE BRIDGE - JOHN TERRY

Wayne Bridge and John Terry do not enjoy a cordial relationship

In a similar scenario to the Mauro Icardi- Maxi Lopez fallout, Wayne Bridge and John Terry do not enjoy the most cordial of relationships.

In 2010 news broke that then-England captain John Terry had a four month affair with Vanessa Perroncel, who was the ex-girlfriend of Bridge. A super-injunction was imposed by a High Court judge preventing the media from reporting allegations; the injunction was lifted a week later.

On February 2010, Manchester City and Chelsea faced each other, with Manchester City's Bridge refusing to shake hands with Chelsea's Terry. Terry was temporarily stripped of his England captaincy as well.

#3 ROY KEANE - PATRICK VIEIRA

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira in action

One of Premier League's greatest midfield rivalries, Manchester United's Roy Keane and Arsenal's Patrick Vieira were well-known for their strong personalities.

Perhaps the most famous incident between the two came in the Highbury tunnel in 2005, where the players were lining up before the match. Cameras caught the event perfectly, with Keane and Vieira shouting at each other and referee Graham Poll trying to contain Keane as Arsenal players dragged Vieira away.

Two of the greatest captains to grace the premier league, both brilliant football players & both respected by all their rivals, I know the games moved on but I’m convinced these two could have played in any era of the game #Keane #Vieira pic.twitter.com/jcun7xlrti — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) August 29, 2020

Two of the greatest midfielders in the Premier League, Keane and Vieira were strong competitors on the field as well, resulting in many memorable fixtures between the two clubs.

