10 highest-paid athletes in the world (2020)

There has been a drop in top athletes' earnings due to the current coronavirus pandemic. While football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been heavily affected, top sportsmen across various disciplines have also suffered financially because of the current situation.

However, popular athletes do not solely rely on their wages as far as their finances are concerned. Top brands offer significant deals to players to represent them, resulting in record deals that span over multiple years.

While basketball and football remain extremely popular sports, athletes like Tiger Woods and Roger Federer have transcended their particular sport and gained a global following. Without much ado, we look at the:

10 highest-paid athletes in the world.

#10 CARSON WENTZ- $59.1 million

Carson Wentz in action for Philadelphia Eagles

American football player Carson Wentz ranks 10th in the list of highest-paid athletes in the world.

The quarterback is a highly-sought-after face by various well-known brands and was the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. He holds various records for the Philadelphia Eagles, including completions and touchdowns.

Rodney McLeod on what he sees from Carson Wentz in camp



“You’ve seen the steps that he’s taken, the evolution. He’s going to lead this team and get us where we need to go, and that’s a championship” 🔥🔥#Eagles pic.twitter.com/leGD3v0gHq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 26, 2020

The 27-year old Wentz earned $4 million from several endorsement deals and has taken home $55 million as salary and winnings. He is also renowned for his hunting ability, a hobby which he follows during the offseason.

#9 KIRK COUSINS- $60.5 million

Kirk Cousins plays for Minnesota Vikings

The second and last American football player on this list, Kirk Cousins signed a $84 million contract as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, which at the time made him the highest-paid player on a per-year basis in NFL history.

The 32-year old made his name with the Washington Redskins before moving to the Minnesota Vikings, where he recently signed a new contract worth $66 million. His ability as a leader lent him the nickname "Captain Kirk" from the media, and he has signed various endorsement deals with known brands.

Cousins earned $2.5 million from endorsement deals while he also received $58 million as part of salary and winnings.

#8 TIGER WOODS- $62.3 million

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the best golfers of all-time

One of the most famous modern athletes, Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the best golfers of all-time.

A dominant force in the sport in the 2000s, Woods won 13 of golf's major championships from 1999 to 2010. During this period, he was the top-ranked golfer from August 1999 to September 2004, and then June 2005 to October 2010.

Golf is about the next shot.



Just ask @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/6uejtiF9Gn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2020

Injuries issues and off-the-field controversies resulted in a decline in form, but the 44-year-old came back strongly to win the Masters in 2019. He earned €60 million from endorsements and $2.3 million from his salary and various winnings.

