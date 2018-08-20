Corteo and Pyros : When East Bengal Ultras did a Legia Warsaw

All Images belong to the East Bengal Ultras Media.

When one hears the word 'Football Ultras' in a conversation, he/she often conjectures about the ultra-radical ultras based in Eastern Europe and South America. Ultras are actually a group of football fans who are renowned for their extra-zealous support.

Examples of the biggest ultra fan groups include Los Piratas Celestes de Alberdi (Club Atletico Belgrano - Argentina), Gruppo Barbour (AC Milan - Italy), Los fans del Perro Muerto (Delfin Sporting Club - Italy), Music Hall (Zenit St Petersburg - Russia), Green Apes (Maccabi Haifa - Israel), Chevignon Fighters (Fortuna Dusseldorf - Germany), Los Xeneizes (Boca Juniors - Argentina) Legia Warsaw Ultras (Legia Warsaw - Poland) and Ultaslan (Galasataray - Turkey).

These groups come to mind when the most passionate, radical and energetic fan groups around the world are talked about. Given India's sporadic taste for football in comparison to cricket, fans seldom talk about the Indian football fan groups who have emerged since 2013 in both the I-League and the Indian Super League.

However, East Bengal Ultras, also known as the Bangal Brigade (due to the ethnicity of majority of the fanbase) have brought about a change in the stadium culture by creating an intimidating atmosphere in the stands.

Originally, founded in 2013, the ultras featured as a small singing group in an away game against Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru. Since then, the Bangal Brigade has grown by leaps and bounds after displaying gigantic Tifos (2D and 3D), smokeshows and mosaics on the stands.

Such Tifos create an intimidating atmosphere

Such was the magnitude of their coordination on the stands that major football media outlets like Ultras-Tifo, Copa90, Football Fans Asia and Exhale Sports took notice and featured the ever growing bunch of the passionate fans.

With several other Indian fan groups such as West Block Blues, B-Stand Blues, Orange Army, Manjappada coming to the fore resulting in immense competition on the stands to display banners and tifos to ridicule the opposition, the Bangal Brigade pulled off something exceptional in a Calcutta Football League game played between East Bengal and Aryan Club on 18th August 2018.

Scores of pyros were lit just at the end of the game which resulted in one of the finest scenes ever witnessed on the stands in India. Fans singing at top of their voices caught all the attention of the rival fans and the players, and made it a special occasion.

A powerful corteo to the venue was accompanied by a smokeshow at the start of the game, along with a scarves show. This was the perfect opportunity for a non-Indian football fan to get the hype and the passion surrounding the beautiful game in India, despite the country being repeatedly called a 'Cricketing Nation'.

The Corteo

The Smokeshow Accompanied by the Scarves show.

The fans lighting up the pyros.

The ultimate show.

Several other fan groups across the country have lit up pyros at the games, but has never been such a spectacle to behold. Kudos to the hardwork and dedication shown by the East Bengal Ultras a.k.a Bangal Brigade for pulling off this extravaganza.

In case you missed the show, you can relive the best moments from the stands here :