David Beckham says that Messi and Ronaldo are on Inter Miami's radar

Marco D'Onofrio FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 178 // 17 Mar 2019, 02:31 IST

Los Angeles Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue

While David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami have yet to play a game yet, that hasn't stopped him or the club from dreaming big.

On Saturday, Beckham was asked about potential superstars the club were interested in signing, and he did not hold back from naming two of the game's biggest stars.

"Everyone has their wish list -- everyone does! But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them," he told a small group of reporters.

They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Although Beckham announced his intentions of owning an MLS team in Miami over five years ago, issues with building a stadium prevented the team from taking the field. Those problems have finally been resolved though and the expansion club will begin play next season.

"As an organisation, as a club, we are starting to look at players, and possibilities, at what is possible. We've got a great team here and we'll start piecing the things together. But we have to do that quick because it's only a year away," he said.

Beckham shocked the world when he made the move across the pond to ply his trade in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2007. He became the first ever Designated Player in league history and was a huge factor in the league's growth ever since.

"It's a different world from the European leagues but it's catching up really quickly and the excitement is there," Beckham continued.

Inter Miami will become the 25th franchise in MLS when they begin play next March.

