×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

David Beckham says that Messi and Ronaldo are on Inter Miami's radar

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
News
178   //    17 Mar 2019, 02:31 IST

Los Angeles Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue
Los Angeles Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue

While David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami have yet to play a game yet, that hasn't stopped him or the club from dreaming big.

On Saturday, Beckham was asked about potential superstars the club were interested in signing, and he did not hold back from naming two of the game's biggest stars.

"Everyone has their wish list -- everyone does! But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them," he told a small group of reporters.

They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Although Beckham announced his intentions of owning an MLS team in Miami over five years ago, issues with building a stadium prevented the team from taking the field. Those problems have finally been resolved though and the expansion club will begin play next season.

"As an organisation, as a club, we are starting to look at players, and possibilities, at what is possible. We've got a great team here and we'll start piecing the things together. But we have to do that quick because it's only a year away," he said.

Beckham shocked the world when he made the move across the pond to ply his trade in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2007. He became the first ever Designated Player in league history and was a huge factor in the league's growth ever since.

"It's a different world from the European leagues but it's catching up really quickly and the excitement is there," Beckham continued.

Inter Miami will become the 25th franchise in MLS when they begin play next March.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
MLS Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Top 10 Free-kick takers of the decade
RELATED STORY
Gary Lineker says comparing Messi and Ronaldo is nonsense, but later subtly tweets that Messi is the best
RELATED STORY
10 football legends who picked Messi over Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
"Argentines are proud of Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a Beast," says Maradona
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the Brazilian Ronaldo is better player than CR7 and Messi
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Messi and Ronaldo fans slam organisers of Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
The rivalry is not over yet as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still pushing each other to greatness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us