DC United vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

DC United be desperate to get all three points and move out of the bottom of the pile as they host Atlanta United in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday night. DC United are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference table with just 11 points while Atlanta United are 11th with 14 points.

DC United are winless in their last five with their latest setback coming against New England. It's not that DC United have been terrible but they have not shown any quality in the final third despite fighting hard throughout these games. Their last win came against NY Red Bulls a month back.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United have their own set of problems to deal with. They slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Chicago Fire SC and have now lost four of their last five games. DC United will find some hope in the fact that Atlanta have now lost all three of their last away games.

Atlanta have, of late, come up short when it comes to creating goalscoring opportunities and have been outplayed quite frequently. This will be the first time that DC United and Atlanta United will play each other in 2020.

DC United vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

DC United and Atlanta United have locked horns eight times in the past. History favours DC United as Ben Olsen's side has won five of those games while Atlanta United have won only three.

The last time these two sides met was in July last year and Atlanta United won 2-0 at home.

DC United form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Atlanta United form guide: L-L-L-W-L

DC United vs Atlanta United Team News

DC United have a long list of casualties. Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohammed Abu, Ulises Segura, Edison Flores and Kevin Paredes are sidelined through injury. Russell Canouse is a doubt for the game against Atlanta.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohammed Abu, Ulises Segura, Edison Flores and Kevin Paredes

Doubtful: Russell Canouse

Suspensions: None

As for Atlanta United, they are without long-term absentee Josef Martinez (torn ACL) and Erick Torres who will miss out due to a knee sprain.

Injuries: Josef Martinez and Erick Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

DC United vs Atlanta United Predicted Lineups

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Joseph Mora, Steven Birnbaum, Frederic Brilliant, Oniel Fisher; Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Moses Nyeman, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Gelmin Rivas

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Anton Walker, George Bello; Matheus Rossetto, Jeff Larentowicz, Emerson Hyndman; Brooks Lennon, Jon Gallagher, Jake Mulraney

DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction

DC United and Atlanta United have both struggled defensively of late. There will definitely be goals in this one and owing to Atlanta United's awful form, we think the scales are tipped in DC United's favour.

Prediction: DC United 3-2 Atlanta United