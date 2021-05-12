DC United vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as DC United take on Chicago Fire at Audi Field on Thursday. Both teams have struggled this season and are in need of a victory this week.

DC United are in 11th place in the MLS standings at the moment and have managed only three points from their four league games. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Columbus Crew and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign so far and have lost three matches out of four this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a marginal historical advantage over DC United and have won 23 matches out of a total of 63 games played between the two teams. DC United have managed 20 victories against Chicago Fire and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chicago Fire. DC United failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D

DC United vs Chicago Fire Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Paul Arriola, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Paul Arriola, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, Erik Sorga, Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Ignacio Aliseda, Kenneth Kronholm, and Carlos Teran are carrying injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Fabian Herbers also has fitness concerns and might not feature against DC United.

Injured: Ignacio Aliseda, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Doubtful: Fabian Herbers

Suspended: None

DC United vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chris Seitz; Tony Alfaro, Andy Najar, Frederic Brilliant; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Edison Flores, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Mauricio Pineda, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric

DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

After an excellent start to their MLS campaign, DC United seem to have encountered a particularly difficult patch in recent weeks. The home side has occasionally shown glimpses of their potential and will need to step up in this game.

Chicago Fire also have their own issues to address and have conceded nine goals in their last four games. Both teams have registered three defeats on the trot and will likely play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 Chicago Fire

