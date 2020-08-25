DC United vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action tomorrow as DC United hosts the New England Revolution in what promises to be an exciting regular-season MLS fixture. Both DC United and the New England Revolution have struggled to meet expectations this season and will want to make amends tomorrow.

The New England Revolution is currently in ninth place in the MLS table. The Revs managed two draws in their last two games and need to pick up a victory in this fixture to move further up the table.

DC United, on the other hand, is placed precariously close to the bottom of the table at the moment. The eleventh-placed side has experienced a minor upsurge in recent weeks and will have to find some consistency to improve its standing in the MLS table.

Who's ready for a rematch on our own turf? We are! 👋

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

The two sides have played a total of 40 fixtures against each other and DC United has managed 15 victories. The New England Revolution is not far behind with 14 wins and will want to even the scales in tomorrow's game.

The last fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw last month in the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Adam Buksa and Federico Higuain scored in that particular fixture and will want to replicate their heroics tomorrow.

DC United form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-D-W

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-D-W

DC United vs New England Revolution Team News

DC United has a massive task up ahead

DC United

Paul Arriola is currently injured for DC United and will play no part in the fixture. The home side has plenty of options available in its squad and will need to be at its best against the New England Revolution.

Injured: Paul Arriola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution has a talented side

New England Revolution

New England Revolution will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against DC United as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bill Hamid, Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Federico Higuain, Julian Gressel, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara

On the cusp of finding that finishing touch 🥅



Tomorrow night at 6:15 PM ET find @jeff_lemieux & @pehota conducting a virtual pregame live show for you right here.

New England Revolution XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Michael Mancienne, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner, Gustavo Bou, Kelyn Rowe, Carles Gil, Scott Caldwell, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

The New England Revolution will be disappointed with its recent form and will want to embark on a winning streak with a victory tomorrow. The likes of Adam Buksa and Carles Gil have not been at their best in recent weeks and need to pull up their socks in tomorrow's game.

DC United has an impressive and creative midfield unit and will have to deny the Revs as much of the ball as possible. DC United may have the home advantage but will have to put in the extra mile against a New England Revolution side that is desperate for a victory.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 New England Revolution

