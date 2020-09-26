DC United vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns with another round of fixtures this weekend as the New England Revolution lock horns with a struggling DC United outfit at the Audi Field. The Revs are currently in a rich vein of form and are the favourites to win this game.

DC United have endured a miserable season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS table. The home side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Nashville during the week and is in desperate need of a victory.

The New England Revolution, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the MLS table and have plenty of work to do to move up the standings in the next few weeks. The Revs managed an excellent 3-1 victory against the Montreal Impact earlier this week and should be able to win this game.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

DC United and the New England Revolution are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches apiece out of a total of 41 fixtures between the two sides.

The two teams clashed in the group stage of the 'MLS is Back' tournament and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Adam Buksa got on to the scoresheet on the day and will play a pivotal role in tomorrow's match.

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-D-W

New England Revolution in the MLS: W-D-L-W-L

DC United vs New England Revolution Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

DC United have an extraordinarily long list of injuries to deal with and will need to dig deep into their squad to meet their fans' expectations from this game. Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohammed Abu, Ulises Segura and Edison Flores are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohammed Abu, Ulises Segura, Edison Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Russell Canouse

New England Revolution have a talented side

New England Revolution

New England Revolution will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against the Chicago Fire as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury. Carles Gil has also been ruled out with a foot injury.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Joseph Mora, Steven Birnbaum, Frederic Brilliant, Oniel Fisher; Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Moses Nyeman, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Gelmin Rivas

New England Revolution XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe; Teal Bunbury, Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla; Adam Buksa

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

DC United have a massive task on their hands and will have to solve their defensive deficiencies going into this game. The home side has struggled to cope with the demands of the MLS this season and will have to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The New England Revolution have relied on Adam Buksa to provide them with a cutting edge in the final third and will look to their talisman to take them across the finish line in this game.

Prediction: DC United 0-2 New England Revolution

