New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this Sunday as the New York Red Bulls take on the Montreal Impact in a mid-table clash that could prove to be pivotal in the campaigns of both teams. Neither side has managed to meet expectations so far this season and will want to win this game.

The New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have been largely inconsistent over the course of the season. The Red Bulls picked up a massive 4-1 victory against Inter Miami in their previous game and will be full of confidence going into this match.

The Montreal Impact find themselves in eighth place in the MLS standings and are in desperate need of a victory to move up the table. The Candian outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against the New England Revolution during this week and will hope to put their disappointment behind them tomorrow.

« Nous avons marqué plusieurs buts en jouant de l’arrière. C'est notre identité et nous continuerons avec cette identité.» -@ThierryHenry



🗣️ L'intégrale de la conférence de presse avant notre match face aux @NewYorkRedBulls >>> https://t.co/RCH0G4FOgf#IMFC pic.twitter.com/yRkDoIce23 — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) September 26, 2020

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls and the Montreal Impact are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of a total of 23 games played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between these two sides occurred in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for the Montreal Impact. Maximiliano Urruti scored the winning penalty on the day and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-L-L

Montreal Impact form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-L

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact Team News

Tim Parker is an important player

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Sean Davis, Ryan Meara, and Patrick Seagrist in tomorrow's game. Marc Rzatkowski may also be unavailable for this fixture.

Injured: Sean Davis, Ryan Meara, Patrick Seagrist

Doubtful: Marc Rzatkowski

Suspended: None

The Montreal Impact have a strong squad

Montreal Impact

Defensive midfielder Steeven Saba will be unable to play a part in this game due to a fractured foot. Ballou Tabla and Mathieu Choiniere have also been ruled out of this fixture. Romell Quioto picked up a red card last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla, Mathieu Choiniere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romell Quioto

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Jensen; Sean Nealis, Tim Parker, Aaron Long; Jason Pendant, Kaku Cristian Casseres, Dru Yearwood, Kyle Duncan; Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Royer

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Clement Diop; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Victor Wanyama; Emanuel Maciel, Lassi Lappalainen, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic is set to make a rare start for the Montreal Impact and will have to step up to the plate against the New York Red Bulls. The Montreal Impact do have a few talented players in their ranks and can trouble the home side tomorrow.

The New York Red Bulls will take plenty of heart from their emphatic victory during the week and have a slight upper hand in this game. The Impact can be a difficult side to defeat, however, and will make it difficult for the Red Bulls.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Montreal Impact

