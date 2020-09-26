Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

The two biggest teams in Turkey lock horns in one of the world's fiercest derbies tomorrow as Galatasaray host Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig at the Turk Telekom Stadium. Both teams have shared an intriguing rivalry for several decades and the stage is set for an intense and intriguing new edition of the 'Eternal Rivalry' this weekend.

Galatasaray have made an explosive start to their league season and have won both their opening fixtures. The home side managed an easy 2-0 victory against Hajduk Split last week and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this game.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive over the past few weeks and were held to a 0-0 stalemate by ten-man Hatayspor in their previous Turkish Super Lig game. The away side has the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways in Turkey's most important football match tomorrow.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

There have been 38 editions of the Intercontinental Derby so far and Fenerbahce have managed 16 wins as opposed to Galatasaray's 10 victories. Five of the last six meetings between these two Turkish powerhouses have resulted in points being shared between the two teams.

Galatasaray managed a 3-1 victory in an ill-tempered clash between these two sides in February this year as both sides finished the game with ten men after Deniz Turuc and Younes Belhanda received their marching orders.

Galatasaray form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: W-W

Fenerbahce form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: D-W

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Team News

Fernando Muslera is currently injured

Galatasaray

Uruguayan shot-stopper Fernando Muslera is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be replaced by Fatih Ozturk against Fenerbahce. Emre Akbaba and Marcelo Saracchi are also unavailable for this game.

Injured: Emre Akbaba, Marcelo Saracchi, Fernando Muslera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mert Hakan Yandas has just joined the club. Image Source: Fotomac

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have signed star midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas from Sivasspor and the Turkish maestro is likely to feature in the midfield. Erol Bulut has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for this derby

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fatih Ozturk; Martin Linnes, Marcao, Christian Luyindama, Omar Ellabdellaoui;Taylan Antalyali; Emre Kilinc, Younes Belhanda, Arda Turan, Sofiane Feghouli; Radamel Falcao

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayindir; Caner Erkin, Mauricio Lemos, Zanka, Gokhan Gonul; Luiz Gustavo, Ozan Tufan; Ferdi Kadioglu, Mert Hakan Yandas, Mame Thiam; Enner Valencia

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Galatasaray have plenty of superstars in their ranks and the likes of Radamel Falcao, Sofiane Feghouli, and Arda Turan should be able to guide the home side to a victory. Fatih Terim has been consistent with his team selection and has several attacking options at his disposal.

Fenerbahce have had a few problems in the final third in recent weeks and will need to sort them out to stand a chance in this game. Galatasaray have a formidable squad and hold a slight upper hand against their rivals this weekend.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Fenerbahce

