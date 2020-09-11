DC United vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns with an important fixture on Saturday as the New York Red Bulls take on DC United at the Audi Field. Neither side has been able to meet expectations so far and will want to get its season back on track this weekend.

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS table and have a psychological advantage going into this game. The home side was held to a 0-0 draw by New York City FC earlier this week and have a slight upper hand going into this game.

The New York Red Bulls have struggled in recent weeks in the MLS and are in desperate need of a victory. The Red Bulls suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls have a statistical advantage in this game and have 18 out of a total of 48 games played between the two teams. DC United are not far behind with 16 victories and will be brimming with confidence going into this game.

DC United edged the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory last week and will hope to come away from this fixture with all three points for the second time this month. Erik Sorga scored a late winner against the Red Bulls earlier this month and will play a pivotal role in this game.

DC United form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-L-D-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Team News

DC United have the upper hand

DC United

DC United have an extraordinarily long list of injuries to deal with and will need to dig deep into their squad to meet their fans' expectations from this game. Paul Arriola, Felipe, Russell Canouse, and Edison Flores are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sean Davis is injured for this game

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have sacked manager Chris Armas and will have to do without Aaron Long and Sean Davis in this game. Marc Rzatkowski is also recovering from an injury and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Sean Davis, Aaron Long

Doubtful: Marc Rzatkowski

Suspended: None

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bill Hamid; Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant; Kevin Paredes, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Mohammed Abu, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Ulises Segura

We play at home again this Saturday! — dcunited (@dcunited) September 10, 2020

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek, Patrick Seagrist; Kaku, Cristian Casseres, Florian Valot, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow, Brian White

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The New York Red Bulls have endured a dismal season and have been shockingly poor over the past few weeks. The away side does have a talented midfield and attacking force and will have to be at their best to defeat DC United on Sunday.

The home side has had its fair share of problems over the past month and picked up a morale-boosting victory against the New York Red Bulls this month. DC United have a potent attacking combination and have a slight upper hand in this game.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Also Read: Fulham vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21