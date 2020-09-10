Fulham vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal and Fulham play their first Premier League game of the season this Saturday as the two London clubs face each other in an EPL curtain-raiser that is set to enthral audiences across the world. Arsenal have been a resurgent force under Mikel Arteta and are the favourites to win this game.

Fulham finished in fourth place in the EFL Championship last season and pipped an excellent Brentford side to a place in the Premier League. The Cottagers rely heavily on star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic but will need the rest of the squad to step up against a formidable Arsenal team.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have become a robust and complete unit and have an outside chance of making it to the Premier League top four this season. The Gunners finished in an underwhelming eighth place in the EPL last year and will want to get their new campaign off to a winning start.

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Fulham are two of the oldest teams in England and while these two London clubs have often played in different tiers in English football, matches between the two sides have often been exciting affairs. Arsenal have predictably been the dominant force in this fixture and have won 39 of the 57 games played between the two teams.

Arsenal easily defeated Fulham in the previous game played between the two sides in 2019. Alexandre Lacazette played a crucial role in the Gunners' 4-1 thrashing of Fulham last year and will want to live up to expectations on Saturday.

Fulham form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Fulham vs Arsenal Team News

Fulham have made it to the Premier League

Fulham

Fulham have managed to defy all odds over the past few months and attain promotion to the Premier League. Scott Parker has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want to trouble Arsenal on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is injured

Arsenal

Arsenal have one of the longest injury lists in the Premier League and will go into the new campaign without four key players. Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, and Calum Chambers are injured and have been ruled out of this game. David Luiz is recovering from his niggles and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers

Doubtful: David Luiz

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola; Joe Bryan, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Denis Odoi; Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina; Ivan Cavaleiro, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Rob Holding; Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have a definitive upper hand in this game and their potent attacking combination should be able to pierce through Fulham's defence. Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe will be crucial to Arsenal's success in the Premier League season and will need to get off to a flying start.

Fulham have a lethal weapon of their own, however, and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking forward to his return to the Premier League. The home side may be able to make a few dents in Arsenal's armour but is unlikely to walk away from this fixture with three points.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Arsenal

