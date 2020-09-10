Chelsea made ripples on social media today after the club revealed the new shirt numbers of its star players ahead of the new Premier League season. The Blues have built an exciting squad over the past two months and will look for a fresh start in the competition this month.

Frank Lampard has high hopes from his charges this season and Chelsea will have their work cut out for them. The Blues manager has made massive strides in the transfer market and will hope that his young Chelsea side can justify its price tag over the next few months.

Squad numbers for the 2020/21 season! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/jAY5N0cPX4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 10, 2020

Chelsea exceeded expectations in Frank Lampard's first season as a manager in the Premier League and will try to build on their former player's good work at the helm of the club. The Blues are currently in a transition phase and have invested heavily in some of the brightest young talents in the world of football.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech will call Stamford Bridge their home next season. The attacking trio can destroy any opposition on their day and will play crucial roles in Chelsea's upcoming Premier League campaign.

Also Read: Chelsea close in on an alternative for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have made some interesting choices with their shirt numbers

Timo Werner is set to have an excellent season

Advertisement

Chelsea have sold some of their senior players to make way for the highly-rated players they have brought to the club this summer. The Blues parted ways with star forwards Willian and Pedro in the transfer market.

Brazilian winger Willian made the switch to Chelsea's Premier League rival Arsenal last month. Pedro, on the other hand, joined Serie A giants AS Roma after the expiry of his contract. As a result, the prestigious number 10 and 11 shirts will find new suitors this season.

Christian Pulisic has been handed the number 10 shirt with Hakim Ziyech inheriting the American forward's number 22 shirt going into the new Premier League season. Both players have been in excellent form this past season and will be key to Chelsea's success in the coming months.

Former RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been handed Pedro's number 11 shirt. The versatile German star is expected to do great things at Chelsea and can become a revelation at the club. Werner is one of the best young strikers in the world at the moment and can only improve under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have also made important defensive reinforcements this summer. The club has suffered from a dearth of full-backs this past season and have signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City to solve Chelsea's woes on the left flank. Thiago Silva has been brought in from Paris Saint-Germain to add some much-needed experience to Chelsea's defensive line and is the club's new number six.

Ben Chilwell is now Chelsea's number 21

Chelsea also signed German prodigy Kai Havertz for a whopping €89-million transfer fee and is expected to solve the club's creative problems in the final third. The attacking midfielder will take Chelsea's number 29 shirt this season.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are competing on multiple fronts this season and will need their new signings to be at their best to challenge their contemporary European giants to trophies over the next few years.

Also Read: Atalanta are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta