Reports: Chelsea close in on alternative for Kepa Arrizabalaga

According to reports in the English media, Premier League giants Chelsea and now turning their attention towards their suspect defensive line and have lined up several transfer targets this summer. Chelsea have one of the worst defensive records among the top sides in the Premier League and need to improve next season.

Chelsea have been monitoring Rennes shot-stopper's Edouard Mendy's progress in the Ligue 1 and are reportedly working on a move that will bring the Senegalese international to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have suffered from a distinct lack of choice in their defensive departments and will want to plug the holes in their squad ahead of a challenging season.

Chelsea are in advanced talks and really ‘confident’ to sign Edouard Mendy as new goalkeeper from Rennes [as per @JacobSteinberg]. The agreement is going to be completed on next days. Declan Rice still in the list as next target too. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2020

Chelsea have made waves in the transfer window this season and have bought several young talents in a bid to make the squad fresh and competitive for the new season. Frank Lampard exceeded expectations under a transfer ban last season and is expected to launch an assault on the Premier League title this year.

Chelsea have plenty of firepower in the final third but need to shore up their defensive line to build a complete squad that can compete on multiple fronts. Edouard Mendy has the right blend of talent and experience and can solve many of Frank Lampard's problems at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is intent on finding a new goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy has been excellent this season

Chelsea's youthful setup may have managed to produce some exciting displays but plenty of work is yet to be done to ensure that the Blues improve the defensive aspects of their game.

Chelsea endured a goalkeeper crisis towards the end of last season and Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to impress Frank Lampard and was removed from the starting eleven. The £71 million-rated shot-stopper has suffered a miserable season and may leave the club in the coming weeks.

Argentine veteran Willy Caballero has done a good job for Chelsea in the Spaniard's place but may not remain his side's first-choice goalkeeper going into the new season. Chelsea have already made some defensive reinforcements and a new shot-stopper will definitely be on Frank Lampard's wishlist.

Chelsea are in talks with Rennes over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after ending their interest in Lille's Mike Maignan. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 3, 2020

Edouard Mendy has enjoyed an excellent season with Rennes last year. The French club punched above its weight in Ligue 1 and finished in an impressive third place with Mendy playing an integral role in his side's success.

Rennes conceded only 24 goals in 28 games last season and had one of the best defensive records in the Ligue 1. Chelsea, in contrast, had the worst defence in the top ten of the Premier League last year and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's reputation has suffered a massive hit.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled this season

Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to regain his place in Chelsea's starting eleven this season and Edouard Mendy may be the perfect alternative. Frank Lampard has been vocal about his team's defensive shortcomings and will have to plug the holes in his side to stand a chance of winning the Premier League.

The former Chelsea midfielder has invested heavily in the transfer market and the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, and Hakim Ziyech have already been added to the side. Chelsea desperately need a shot-stopper and will continue to flex their muscles in the transfer market.

