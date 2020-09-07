Reports: PSG star Neymar the driving force behind Thiago Silva's Chelsea transfer

According to reports in the French media, PSG superstar Neymar played a pivotal role in the completion of his compatriot Thiago Silva's transfer to Chelsea this summer. The former Barcelona winger shares an excellent relationship with Thiago Silva and reportedly convinced the PSG defender to pick Chelsea as his destination in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva has been a world-class defender for well over a decade and has played for the likes of AC Milan and PSG in the past. Neymar has grown under the tutelage of the Brazilian captain and reportedly convinced the centre-back to join Chelsea.

Chelsea have been looking for defensive reinforcements in the transfer market and PSG defender Thiago Silva may well be the perfect fit for Frank Lampard's side. The Brazilian veteran has excelled with Neymar and PSG in Ligue 1 and can use his experience to good effect in the Premier League.

Neymar and Willian maintain good relationships with Thiago Silva and convinced their former captain of Frank Lampard's project at Chelsea. The PSG defender is likely to play an important role in Chelsea' bid for the Premier League title.

Thiago Silva was convinced by PSG star Neymar to begin the next chapter of his career at Chelsea

Thiago Silva is an excellent defender

Chelsea faced significant competition to complete the signing of PSG star Thiago Silva. The Brazilian star was courted by his former club AC Milan and was also offered a new contract by PSG. Thiago Silva consulted both Neymar and Willian before choosing Chelsea as his preferred destination.

The French champions have benefitted immensely from Thiago Silva's presence at the club over the years and wanted the defender to accompany the likes of Neymar and Mbappe as PSG try to win the Champions League next season. PSG nearly managed to win the coveted European trophy this season and will count on Neymar to bring home the trophy in the near future.

Thiago Silva is nearly 36 years of age and made his intentions to leave PSG clear at the start of the transfer window. The veteran defender did have a few options but took Neymar's advice seriously and has joined Frank Lampard's Chelsea outfit.

Thiago Silva also took the advice of former Chelsea winger Willian before deciding to make the switch to the Premier League. Neymar also played an important role and reportedly told his PSG teammate to accept what could potentially be an intriguing challenge at Chelsea.

Neymar himself has been linked with a move away from PSG in the past but his recent performances in the Champions League have given the French champions a new lease of life in Europe.

Neymar has had an excellent season

Thiago Silva has decades of experience at the highest level and is likely to grow into a leader of Chelsea's relatively young squad. The former PSG star is still a reliable defender and can produce match-winning performances.

Chelsea have managed to qualify for the Champions League this season and will need a powerful squad to beat the Premier League's dominant forces in the race of silverware. Thiago Silva will have to shoulder plenty of responsibility and is one of Frank Lampard's most important signings this summer.

