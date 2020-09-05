Reports: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans squad overhaul as Thiago transfer saga stalls

According to several reports in the English media, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is intent on revamping his squad and his plans include departures for several Liverpool stars who are currently on the fringes of the first team. Liverpool has been one of the best teams in England over the past two years and Klopp wants to take his team's dominance to the next level.

Liverpool has had a relatively quiet transfer window so far and is still hot on the heels of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the midfielder and wants to bring the Spanish star to Anfield.

Liverpool transfer round-up: Thiago Alcantara latest as Jurgen Klopp eyes clear-out #LFChttps://t.co/80nP3HtgjA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 5, 2020

Liverpool will want to raise funds in the transfer market over the next few weeks and has reportedly identified several players that could potentially be sold before the end of the transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has been open to selling squad players in the past and is likely to let some of his players go to make way for reinforcements at the club. A few Liverpool stars have already been sold this summer and the German manager has shown clear indications that he wants to refine his squad.

Liverpool looks to sell as Jurgen Klopp awaits Thiago transfer developments

Thiago is an excellent midfielder

Liverpool has been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara and is currently negotiating with the Bavarian giants to finalise a transfer fee for the talented playmaker. Thiago will provide the Liverpool squad with a unique set of skills and has had an incredible treble-winning season in Germany.

The Reds have been visibly below their best since they won their first Premier League title in nearly thirty years. Liverpool has since suffered a devastating defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League and was also beaten to the FA Community Shield by Arsenal.

Liverpool was unable to break Mikel Arteta's rigid defensive lines in the FA Community Shield game and Jurgen Klopp stated in his post-match comments that his side lacked the final pass. Thiago would be an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad at the moment but negotiations for the Spaniard continue to stall.

Jürgen Klopp pledged motivation will not be an issue as we aim to follow up seasons in which we claimed 97 and then 99 points in the @premierleague. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2020

Liverpool is reportedly ready to bid farewell to several fringe players in its squad and will have a particularly busy period in the transfer market over the next few weeks.

Jurgen Klopp has already parted with a few of his older players and the likes of Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana have already found new clubs. With the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City set to have busy and fruitful transfer windows, Liverpool does not want to be left behind in the Premier League title race.

Lovren and Lallana have left the club

Georginio Wijnaldum may also be sold in this transfer window to make way for Thiago in Liverpool's starting eleven. The Dutch midfielder shares an excellent relationship with newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and may join the Catalan club this summer.

Liverpool is intent on defending its Premier League title and has plenty of work to do in the transfer window to maintain its clout in English football and in Europe next season.

