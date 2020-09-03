5 players who have had problems with Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is arguably one of the best football managers in the modern era. The Catalan tactician burst on to the scene with Barcelona in 2008 and introduced a new dimension into the sport with his revolutionary ideas. Pep Guardiola's devotion to the legendary Johan Cruyff and his obsession with the finer details make him one of the best coaches in football history.

Guardiola's rise to the top, however, has seen several superstars of the game fall by the wayside. Pep Guardiola's passion and intensity have resulted in clashes with big names in his teams on several occasions and the outcome is often as ugly as it can get.

Pep Guardiola is not the easiest coach to work with

Since his incredibly successfully managerial debut season with Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has launched several careers and manages to get the best out of the most talented players in his side. The likes of Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne owe a large part of their extraordinary success to the Catalan visionary.

Pep Guardiola often prefers a specific type of player, however, and football players that do not adhere to his requirements often struggle to see eye to eye with the Manchester City coach. Guardiola's rise to fame has earned him several critics over the years and several superstars have their fair share of words for the Catalan manager.

#5 Joe Hart

Joe Hart was discarded by Pep Guardiola

For a significant portion of the decade, Joe Hart was one of Manchester City's most important players. The English goalkeeper has excellent reflexes and was on his way to becoming a Manchester City legend and was a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium.

The arrival of Pep Guardiola, however, threw a spanner in the works for Joe Hart. Guardiola's style of play necessitates a goalkeeper who is excellent with the ball at his feet and Hart did not fit the bill. While the English goalkeeper never had a spat with his manager, he did acknowledge that Guardiola's expectations resulted in his departure from the club.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola watching Joe Hart mess up his first kick of the game…#SLOENG pic.twitter.com/gNLtSRHnuI — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2016

"Ability-wise, he saw what he needed to do for the future and that wasn’t me. It is what it is. I think it’s been kind of dragged on, it was a long time ago."

Joe Hart left Manchester City in 2018 and joined Burnley in search of first-team options. The English shot-stopper currently plays for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Mario Gotze

Mario Gotze did not do well under Pep Guardiola

Mario Gotze's career is filled with extraordinary highs and surprising lows. The German forward broke into the Borussia Dortmund team in 2010 as a teenager and was widely regarded as the German version of Lionel Messi.

Gotze secured a controversial transfer to Bayern Munich in 2013 and spent several years under Pep Guardiola at the Bavarian club. While Bayern Munich dominated the Bundesliga with Guardiola, Mario Gotze remained on the fringes of the squad.

Mario Gotze is 'too nice for Bayern's sharks and hasn't developed under Pep Guardiola https://t.co/GgOw5Ckzd1 pic.twitter.com/6HetVKQHqz — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 5, 2016

"Technically, Guardiola was a tremendous asset. But he is very focused on the game and doesn’t think about players outside of his plan. He didn’t have much empathy, and empathy is part of being a world-class coach."

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are currently the two best managers in the Premier League and have contrasting qualities. For Mario Gotze, however, choosing between the two is not particularly difficult.

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time