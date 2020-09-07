According to reports in the English media, Manchester United are drawing closer to a transfer for Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon and may bring the Spanish defender to Old Trafford this summer. The left-back is also keen on the move and is reportedly looking forward to plying his trade with Manchester United.

Sergio Reguilon has enjoyed a fruitful season on loan to Sevilla and has grown into a reliable full-back. The Real Madrid star is known for his ability to make an impact in the final third and would be an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad.

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Manchester United have been looking to revamp their squad this season and are currently investing on several players in the transfer market. Sergio Reguilon is a highly-rated defender and can aid Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their quest to break the Red Devils' title drought.

Over the past week, Sergio Reguilon has made changes to his social media profile and has added several Manchester United stars. While Manchester United's bid for the Real Madrid star is yet to be finalised, Reguilon's behaviour may well be an indication of his preferences this summer.

Also Read: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans squad overhaul as Thiago transfer saga stalls

Manchester United and Real Madrid are negotiating a fee for Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon is an excellent player

Advertisement

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part with their youth product Sergio Reguilon in this transfer window. Zinedine Zidane already has Marcelo and the brilliant Ferland Mendy at his disposal and Reguilon has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Manchester United can also avail the services of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in their defence but will consider Sergio Reguilon as a viable option on the left flank. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is competing on several fronts this season and will have to reinforce his squad this summer.

Sevilla are also in the race to sign Sergio Reguilon and want to bring the left-back to Andalusia on yet another loan deal. Julen Lopetegui is impressed with Reguilon's growth over the past year and enjoys an excellent relationship with the player.

Sergio Reguilon sends Manchester United fans wild with social media update #mufc https://t.co/iq9D84T3Ff — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 7, 2020

Sergio Reguilon has been in excellent form this season and played a pivotal role in Sevilla's successful Europa League campaign. The Real Madrid star was his side's driving force on the left flank against Manchester United and Inter Milan and has not put a foot wrong this season.

Reguilon also helped Sevilla to a top-four spot in La Liga and managed excellent performances against Barcelona and his parent club Real Madrid. The defender is also making a strong case to be considered Spain's first-choice left-back.

Reguilon has been a revelation for Spain

Sergio Reguilon's updates on his social media accounts may indicate that he wants to move to the Premier League. Manchester United's fortunes are on the rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Real Madrid defender could take his career to the next level at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid will want to sell Sergio Reguilon to the highest bidder and Manchester United will have to approach a potential deal with caution. The Red Devils have plenty of work to do this summer and the acquisition of Sergio Reguilon can potentially be a excellent piece of business.

Also Read: "One of the best in the world" - Zinedine Zidane heaps praise on Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos