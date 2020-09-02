In a recent interview with media publication Real France, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lavished praise on the club's premier midfielder Toni Kroos and claimed that it is a privilege to work with the German superstar. Toni Kroos is well on his way to becoming a Real Madrid legend after an incredibly successful career at the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane is currently in the middle of his second stint as Real Madrid's manager and relies heavily on Toni Kroos to keep the side's midfield together on the pitch. The German midfielder is one of Real Madrid's most important players and Zinedine Zidane has recognised his value at the club.

Zidane: "Kroos will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in his position" https://t.co/RNqzQDwJli pic.twitter.com/ZENVbONDv7 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 1, 2020

"Toni Kroos will be remembered as a spectacular player, one of the best in the world in his position. When I arrived, well, you can imagine, I was really happy to be his coach."

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has enjoyed an incredible career with Los Blancos. Alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, Kroos has dominated La Liga in recent years and will go down as one of Real Madrid's greatest midfielders.

Zinedine Zidane considers it a privilege to work with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has been exceptional this season

Toni Kroos has been one of the most consistent performers for Real Madrid for the past six years. The German maestro is one of the most intelligent players on the pitch and his ability to combine his forward forays with his defensive responsibilities makes him one of Real Madrid's best players.

Toni Kroos is also a set-piece expert and his passing accuracy makes him one of the most reliable players in La Liga. Zinedine Zidane also went on to claim that he considers himself lucky to be given the opportunity to work with the Real Madrid midfielder.

"It's true, when I retire I will be able to say that I trained Cristiano, Bale, Modric, Ramos. But I will also say I coached Toni Kroos."

Six years since Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid.



Trophies followed 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vKNwM3L08c — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 17, 2020

The Real Madrid manager also went on to praise Toni Kroos' versatility and claimed that the former Bayern Munich man can adapt to multiple roles on the pitch. Toni Kroos is equipped with a unique blend of creativity and defensive intelligence and is one of Real Madrid's greatest assets in the midfield.

"He is so good that he could play as a six or even as a 10. He's not nervous and loves reaching out to shoot from distance as much as making a back pass. The ease with which he plays with both feet is fascinating to me. You could come to think that he's a natural left-footed player."

Toni Kroos is highly versatile

Real Madrid enjoyed a successful domestic season and pipped an underwhelming Barcelona to clinch the La Liga title. Toni Kroos was one of Real Madrid's best players this season and is likely to be a regular feature in the starting eleven this year.

Zinedine Zidane is currently investing in youth at Real Madrid and is likely to give Federico Valverde a more prominent role in the starting eleven next season. Toni Kroos is one of the most experienced players at Real Madrid and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the club.

