Reports: Barcelona president Bartomeu may face jail term if Lionel Messi cuts ties with club

According to shocking reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona's disgraced president Josep Maria Bartomeu may face a jail term if Barcelona captain Lionel Messi leaves the club this summer. The Catalan giants have been grossly mismanaged over the past few years and Lionel Messi's departure may well be the final nail in the coffin.

Lionel Messi has already made his mind up about his future and has refused to attend Barcelona's training sessions under Ronald Koeman. Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi will remain a Barcelona player next season and his motives may now have become clear.

Josep Maria Bartomeu could face time behind bars if he fails to convince Lionel Messi to stay... 😳 https://t.co/ksfmYNU8fL — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 1, 2020

The Spanish media has now reported that Bartomeu may face severe legal action if he allows Lionel Messi to leave the club. The Argentine star has already made it abundantly clear that the incompetence of the board is the driving force behind his impending departure.

Lionel Messi is a modern-day legend and has spent his entire career at Barcelona. The Argentine talisman has enjoyed several special moments at Barcelona but has now decided to ply his trade elsewhere.

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona can land Bartomeu in legal trouble

Bartomeu's days as Barcelona president are numbered

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's best player by a country mile and has singlehandedly ensured that the club remains relevant in Europe and in Spain this season. Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich was the last straw for Lionel Messi, however, and the Barcelona captain has decided to move on from the club.

Barcelona is currently initiating a critical transition phase under newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman and Josep Maria Bartomeu is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at the club. Barcelona is a socially registered organisation and the club is slated to hold elections in March next year.

The new Barcelona president has plenty of work to do to restore the Catalans to their former glory. If Lionel Messi does leave the club this summer, the newly appointed president can hold Bartomeu accountable for mishandling the situation and creating the circumstances that effectively ensured Lionel Messi's departure.

La Liga confirmed that they side with Barcelona on Lionel Messi's contract dispute, stating his current contract is still valid and interested clubs must pay his €700m release clause.



La Liga and the Barca board: pic.twitter.com/41Def45XgC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2020

Lionel Messi has a release clause worth an astonishing €700 million and the player is currently engaged in a legal tussle with Barcelona to determine the validity of the clause. Lionel Messi has claimed that his contract includes which allows him to leave at his convenience.

Barcelona and La Liga are currently contesting Lionel Messi's claims and have stated that the legal instrument being used by the Argentine has expired. Manchester City is interested in securing the services of Lionel Messi but will likely wait for a resolution between the player and Barcelona.

Lionel Messi wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are leading the charge to bring Lionel Messi to the Premier League. The Barcelona captain emerged as the best player in the world under the Catalan manager and a reunion would be in Lionel Messi's best interests.

Barcelona will do everything in its power to keep Lionel Messi at the club, however, and Josep Maria Bartomeu is already threatening the player with fines and penalties. A legal battle between Lionel Messi and Barcelona may well be the only alternative available at the moment.

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time