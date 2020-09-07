Reports: Atalanta interested in loan deal for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta

According to a report published by Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia, Serie A club Atalanta are interested in securing the services of Chelsea's Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta and are trying to broker a loan deal for the out-of-favour Blues defender.

Chelsea are looking to revamp their squad this season and have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market. Frank Lampard is making big strides in his quest to make Chelsea a European superpower and will probably be willing to part ways with Davide Zappacosta.

Atalanta have exceeded expectations this season and the revolutionary tactics of Gian Piero Gasperini have done wonders for the Italian side. Davide Zappacosta has made a name for himself in the Serie A in the past and could build on his reputation in the league should he decide to move away from Chelsea this season.

Chelsea have added a host of attacking talents to their roster in the transfer window and are now likely to turn their attention to a defensive line that has not had the best of seasons. With Frank Lampard taking an all-out approach to his squad revamp at Chelsea, Davide Zappacosta is unlikely to remain with the Premier League giants.

Atalanta make contact with Chelsea to negotiate a loan deal for Davide Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta has struggled at Chelsea

Davide Zappacosta was brought to Chelsea by former Blues manager Antonio Conte in 2017. The talented right-back made a positive start to his life in the Premier League but a combination of injuries and underwhelming performances severely hampered his career with Chelsea.

The former Torino right-back fell out of favour at the club and was loaned to Serie A giants AS Roma last season. Zappacosta suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament only two months into the season and has struggled to work his way back into action for the Italian club.

Chelsea have seemingly moved on from Davide Zappacosta and are looking to build a fresh squad under the pragmatic Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea midfielder has flexed his club's financial muscle in the transfer window and will also bring defensive reinforcements into the club.

Atalanta will face fierce competition from Serie A rivals Fiorentina to secure the full-back's signing. Hans Hateboer is Gian Piero Gasperini's preferred choice on the right flank at the moment and the Atalanta manager is likely to continue with his successful starting eleven this season.

Zappacosta offers a viable alternative to Hateboer, however, and can be used to improve Atalanta's squad depth ahead of what is set to be a hectic season. The Chelsea full-back has played for Atalanta in the past and could do well in a familiar setting.

Davide Zappacosta has played for Atalanta in the past

Chelsea have to compete on multiple fronts next season and will look to make an impact on the Champions League. The Blues may not be able to sell Davide Zappacosta in the transfer market but will be open to a loan deal.

Frank Lampard has managed to build an incredible squad at Chelsea. The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech have already arrived at the club. Chelsea have also reinforced their defence by signing Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell and will be a force to reckon with next season.

