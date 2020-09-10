Crystal Palace vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2020-21

Crystal Palace are set to host Southampton at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday in their opening English Premier League (EPL) fixture.

This is the first league match of the season for both sides. Crystal Palace last played Tottenham Hotspur in an official league game in July and drew 1-1. Harry Kane scored for Jose Mourinho's side, with Jeffrey Schlupp equalising for Crystal Palace.

Southampton, on the other hand, beat Sheffield United 3-1 in July in the last league game of the 2019-20 season. A brace from Che Adams and a Danny Ings penalty secured the win for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men. John Lundstram scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the clear advantage. The Saints have won 14 games, lost nine and drawn five.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 victory for Southampton. Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong scored to seal victory for the Saints.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Team News

Crystal Palace's new signings Eberichi Eze and Nathan Ferguson are both nursing injuries, and it remains to be seen whether they will be fit. Centre-back Gary Cahill is not available, while fellow centre-backs Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are both doubts. Striker Christian Benteke and left-back Patrick van Aanholt are injured as well.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Gary Cahill

Doubtful: Eberichi Eze, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Christian Benteke, Patrick van Aanholt

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Southampton have no known injury issues and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, James McCarthy, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings, Che Adams

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction

Crystal Palace are dealing with a few injury issues to key players. Forward Wilfried Zaha will be key for Roy Hodgson's side, as has been the case for some time now. Despite the winger's repeated attempts to leave Palace, he has not been successful, and looks likely to stay.

Southampton, on the other hand, have impressed under Ralph Hasenhuttl. The arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu shores up the defence, while there are rumours that the Saints are in the market for a midfielder, having sold Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton are expected to be too strong for Crystal Palace in this encounter and should emerge with a comfortable away victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-3 Southampton

