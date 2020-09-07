Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020

With various leagues having already started their season, September has ushered in a sense of normalcy to football in a coronavirus world.

Clubs have been active but wary in the transfer market. While clubs like Chelsea have spent freely, other big clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid have yet to properly make an impression this time around.

However, with some time to go, there is surely more news and sensational transfers to happen before the transfer window shuts down.

Certain clubs are in dire need of reinforcements, but have been extremely cautious due to the financial instability caused by the coronavirus. Here are the top 10 football teams in the world- football clubs rankings for the month of September.

#10 CHELSEA

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have arrived at Chelsea

Chelsea have been in the news quite constantly of late- their exceptional summer transfer window has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have all arrived to boost an already impressive and young attack, while the signings of Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr is a heady combination of experience and leadership (Silva), and youth and dynamism (Chilwell and Sarr) at the back.

The onus is now on Frank Lampard to deliver, with Marina Granovskaia having conducted a nearly perfect transfer window. A title challenge is expected by many this season, and Lampard will be hoping to hit the ground running this season.

#9 INTER MILAN

Inter Milan have looked good under Antonio Conte

It would have been a relief for the Inter Milan hierarchy after manager Antonio Conte confirmed that he would continue to be the manager.

Conte was not in the best of moods throughout last season, with failure to get his transfer targets last time around cited as an important reason. Having said that, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez represent considerable investment, and Inter Milan look likely to spend again this time around.

❗Inter Milan are closing in on the signing of Arturo Vidal. A personal agreement has been reached, but Vidal's agent is looking for a way to leave Barça for free. [@dimarzio] — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 1, 2020

Having finished second in Serie A last season and lost the Europa League finals, the Nerazzurri have already confirmed the signing of highly-rated wing-back Achraf Hakimi, and are closing in on deals for Barcelona's Arturo Vidal and Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov.

#8 SEVILLA

Sevilla won the Europa League last season

Sevilla have firmly established themselves as the kings of the Europa League, having won it six times now; most recently, last season, by beating Inter Milan.

Monchi is back, and he has made some astute signings under the much-maligned Julen Lopetegui. Star midfielder Ever Banega has gone to Saudi Arabia, and the club have already confirmed the return of Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona. In centre-back pairing, Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, they have two highly-rated defenders.

Lopetegui has established a good playing style, but it will be interesting to see how they operate without Banega. Rakitic is a shrewd acquisition, and the arrival of Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid provides strength and depth in the midfield areas.

