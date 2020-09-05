Chelsea announced the signing of Kai Havertz last night for €80 million, making him the club's record signing.

Havertz is one among many players to have signed for Chelsea this summer, as the Premier League giants look to make up for lost time because of their transfer ban from last season. With clubs wary about spending money due to the coronavirus, Chelsea have enjoyed an almost free run to sign up many good players.

However, the Blues' manager Frank Lampard will have a job integrating these players. With the club having spent a lot of money, the demands will be equally high.

Chelsea have an inconsistent record when it comes to spending big. They have enjoyed some success, but the likes of Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres and Andriy Shevchenko have not justified the huge transfer fees that have been splurged on them. We look at the:

10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time

#10 ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO | €43.8 million

Andriy Shevchenko in Ukraine colours

Regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, Andriy Shevchenko was well-renowned for his prolific goalscoring capability.

The Ukraine international began his career with Dynamo Kyiv, before moving to AC Milan in 1999. Here Shevchenko would become one of the best in the world, scoring at an extremely consistent rate and becoming the second most prolific player in the history of the club.

Aged 30, he joined Chelsea in 2006 for €43.8 million. However, he was unable to replicate his AC Milan form with the Blues, enduring two disappointing seasons with the club before joining AC Milan back on loan. He retired in 2016 and is currently the manager of the Ukraine national team.

#9 MATEO KOVACIC | €45 million

Mateo Kovacic was the Chelsea Player of the Year last season

Mateo Kovacic was regarded as a prodigious talent during his Dinamo Zagreb days, and these days he is showing his quality on a regular basis.

The midfielder joined Inter Milan in 2013, becoming everpresent in their midfield and earning a move to Real Madrid. Kovacic couldn't displace Toni Kroos or Luka Modric from the Los Blancos' midfield though, resulting in a loan move to Chelsea in 2018.

🥇 Mateo Kovačić is officially the 2019/20 Chelsea Player of the Year!



A few players could have won it for me, but none produced the consistency in performance Kovačić did.



An excellent first season after moving permanently last summer. pic.twitter.com/rzmEJDdrrW — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 25, 2020

The Blues decided to buy him on a permanent in 2019 for €45 million. The Croatia international was vital for Chelsea last season, with his dribbling and defensive ability earning him praise; as such, he was named the Chelsea Player of the Year.

#8 BEN CHILWELL | €50.2 million

Ben Chilwell will be Chelsea' first choice left-back

Ben Chilwell was Frank Lampard's first choice left-back target coming into this transfer window, and Chelsea managed to get the deal over the line a week ago.

While some see the fee being slightly bloated there is no denying that Chilwell is a solid left-back, and an upgrade on Emerson and Marcos Alonso. The 23-year old was Leicester City's starting left-back for the last three seasons, and is young enough to be moulded by Frank Lampard into a more complete player.

The England international looks likely to be Chelsea's first choice left-back from now on, and will look to emulate Chelsea great and one of the best modern left-backs to have played the game in Ashley Cole.

