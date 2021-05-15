DC United vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on DC United at Audi Field on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Orlando City are in sixth place in the MLS standings at the moment and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference at the moment. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with New York City FC last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

DC United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side edged Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this game.

DC United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

DC United have a good record against Orlando City and have won six matches out of 12 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed four victories against DC United and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for DC United. Orlando City have improved over the past two years and have a point to prove this week.

DC United form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-W

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: D-W-D-D

DC United vs Orlando City Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Bill Hamid, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, Erik Sorga, Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City need to win this game

Orlando City

Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato is injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Oriol Rosell and Joao Moutinho are carrying knocks and might not feature against DC United.

Injured: Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: Oriol Rosell, Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

DC United vs Orlando City Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chris Seitz; Tony Alfaro, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Frederic Brilliant; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Edison Flores, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan; Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Tesho Akindele

DC United vs Orlando City Prediction

After an excellent start to their MLS campaign, DC United seem to have encountered a particularly difficult patch in recent weeks. The home side returned to winning ways last week and will need to step up on Monday.

Orlando City have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Orlando City

