DC United vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Both teams have had their moments so far this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Orlando City last week and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been impressive in recent weeks. The away side edged New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a good record against DC United and have won 15 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed nine victories against Philadelphia Union and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams were prone to the odd defensive lapse on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: W-D-W-L-L

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Bill Hamid, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Erik Sorga, Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union need to win this game

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Star striker Kacper Przybylko is also yet to recover from his knock and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho

Doubtful: Kacper Przybylko

Suspended: None

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Frederic Brilliant; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Edison Flores, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Anthony Fontana, Alejandro Bedoya; Sergio Santos, Cory Burke

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in the MLS this season. With Kacper Przybylko unlikely to play this game, the likes of Sergio Santos and Cory Burke will have to bear the goalscoring burden this weekend.

DC United have not been at their best this season and have plenty of work to do to turn their campaign around. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history