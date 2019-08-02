Durand Cup 2019: Schedule, Fixtures, Preview and where to watch?

A total of 16 teams will take part in Asia's oldest competition, which is bound to carry on from where it left two years ago

The 129th edition of the Durand Cup will commence from August 2 in Kolkata. A total of 16 teams will take part in Asia's oldest competition, which is bound to carry on from where it left two years ago.

It includes five Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, six I-League clubs, one I-League second division club and four teams from the Indian army. Kolkata has won the race to host this tournament over Delhi this year.

Two of the oldest clubs in India, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, have tasted major success in this competition over other Indian sides.

The Kolkata duo has 32 titles in between them, with 16 titles apiece. They are followed by the Border Military Force, who has won it seven times. Standing third in the queue by lifting the trophy five times are JCT Mills, Black Watch, and Highland Light Infantry. Army Green is the reigning Champions, beating NEROCA on penalties in 2016.

GROUPS

The 16 teams, which competes for this tournament, have been allocated in four groups.

Group A

Army Red, Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC

Group B

Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting Club, ATK, Indian Navy

Group C

Chennai City FC, FC Goa, Real Kashmir FC, Army Green

Group D

Gokulam FC, Chennaiyin FC, TRAU FC, Indian Air Force

VENUES

Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)

Mohun Bagan Ground

East Bengal Ground

Kalyani Stadium

Howrah Stadium

FIXTURES

For full Durand Cup schedule, click here.

The local duo Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club will get this tournament underway on Thursday in Salt Lake Stadium. As Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting Club take part in the local Calcutta Football League, it might promise to be tiring for the managers to rotate their main squad.

Following the culmination of the group stages, the winners of each group will take part in the Semifinals of the competition. Table-toppers of Group 'A' will take on winners of Group 'D', whereas, the Group 'B' leaders will play winners of Group 'C'. The final will take place in Salt Lake Stadium on August 24.

TELECAST

Live

Group Stages

Addatimes App.

Knock out stages

Star network, Addatimes App.