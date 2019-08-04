Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal vs Army Red - Hits and Flops

Brandon Vanlalremdika looked unsettled during the game

Amidst the tensions between the club officials and investors Quess Corporation during the centenary celebrations, Alejandro Menendez's men did well to clinch a comfortable 2-0 win over Army Red in Game 2 of the Durand Cup at the East Bengal Ground.

Keeping all management controversies aside, the Red and Golds have begun their season on a positive note. A full house at Maidan on a weekday afternoon saw East Bengal keep a clean-sheet and all seemed well at the Red and Golds camp barring a few departments.

We look at the top and not so good performers from East Bengal's win over Army Red.

#5 FLOP - PC Rohlupuia

The East Bengal Academy graduate got his first start in the main team but could not really put up a performance worthy enough to talk about. He got several chances up front courtesy of some good through balls from the likes of Boithang Haokip but poor first touches on numerous occasions let him down.

The graduate missed a close chance in the second-half where he latched on to the ball well in front of the goal but failed to hit the sweet spot of the ball and ended up wasting that potentially important chance. The youngster has the quality to get into the senior squad in the I-League by merit if he mends his finishing skills.

#4 HIT - Jaime Santos Colado

The Spaniard looked in fine touch from the kick-off. He managed to be in the right places at the right time and continued to be a constant threat to the Army side. Colado first showed glimpses of brilliance when he managed to get a ball into the box out of nowhere with his sheer pace but there was no red and gold shirt at the end of the ball to slot it home.

Colado hit the post soon after from a free-kick. Some of his shots also went inches wide. The Spaniard finally managed to get the result of his constant hard work when he slotted home a brilliantly placed free-kick from outside the box after the Army Red goalkeeper fouled an East Bengal man in a 1v1 situation.

Jaime Santos Colado played a utilitarian role today from sitting back in the defensive midfield to going for the goals. Menendez will surely be happy with such a delightful performance from the lanky midfielder.

#3 FLOP - Abhijit Sarkar

The huge fanfare around Abhijit Sarkar was totally let down. The U17 World Cup star was looking uncomfortable on the ball and could not really thread consecutive passes in the wings. He gave away possession way too cheaply on some occasions, allowing Army Red to cover their tracks at crucial positions.

Sarkar was replaced by Pintu Mahata in the second-half and an instant change in pace and frequency of crosses was visible. It is going to be a tough dressing room battle between Abhijit Sarkar and Pintu Mahata for sure to get into the starting line-up.

#2 HIT - Lalrindika Ralte

The most successful playmaker for East Bengal in the 2018/19 season of I-League was in sublime form in the Durand Cup opener. Didika, as he is called, had a good day in the middle of the park and on the wings. His corners were a continuous threat to the Army side. Didika combined well with Colado in the middle of the park to create spaces for the likes of Rohlupuia and Sarkar to capitalize on.

#1 FLOP - Brandon Vanlalremdika

Brandon Vanlalremdika has been together with Lalramchullova Pautu and Laldanmawia Ralte since his youth football days in Mizoram. This was probably the first time ever, the 25-year old was all alone on the pitch. Brandon looked unsettled and nervy in midfield.

He did create some good chances late in the second half, but that was all. He made some wayward passes throughout the rest of the match which was clearly an indication of lack of cohesion with the other players.