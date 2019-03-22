×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

East Bengal player Jaime Santos hospitalised, to be released tomorrow

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
96   //    22 Mar 2019, 17:30 IST

Santos has impressed in his debut season
Santos has impressed in his debut season

East Bengal player Jaime Santos Colado has been hospitalized yesterday due to an upset stomach, it has been learned. The Spanish player is suffering from dysentery and diarrhea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. He will be released on Friday.

Santos, who earned praise from all the corners in his very first season with East Bengal, suddenly started feeling pain in his stomach on Wednesday. After consultation with the doctor, he has been admitted to Ohio Hospital in New Town, near the Kolkata Airport. The doctors found nothing dangerous but he will be kept in observation for one more day.

After the conclusion of the I-League campaign, Santos, along with some of the teammates, was vacationing in Agra and Jaipur. He posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account. According to a club source, Santos might have taken something which caused him acute food poisoning.

East Bengal will start their preparation for the Super Cup from Friday and in all likelihood, Santos will miss the first couple of days. He might be joining his teammates from Monday, the source added. Coach Alejandro Menendez will be returning from Spain on Friday early morning and will go the practice ground straight from the airport.

Santos, who spent his youth career on Spanish club Sporting Gijon, was signed midway in the I-League upon reference of Menendez, who watched the youngster closely during his coaching days in Gijon Academy. Santos made his debut in the first leg of Kolkata Derby and has since impressed with his exceptional skills and passing ability.

During the I-League, Santos has scored four goals, including one in the second leg against Mohun Bagan. His calm nature and ability to raise his game in crucial matches earned him the love of the supporters. He will most probably be retained for the next seasons.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Super Cup 2019 East Bengal Indian Football
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. His most-cherished dream is standing on the National Anthem in a FIFA World Cup match, wearing the Blue jersey.
ISL: “East Bengal to play in the Super Cup and Indian Super League,” confirms AIFF general secretary Kushal Das
RELATED STORY
Discontent in Indian Football - Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan pull out of Hero Super Cup; Other clubs may follow
RELATED STORY
A class apart: Bengaluru FC win more than just silverware after Super Cup triumph
RELATED STORY
Top 6 goalscorers in the Hero Super Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 Final: After winning 5th title in 5 years, Sunil Chhetri hands trophy over to Bengaluru FC fans
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir 1-2 East Bengal – Esqueda, Santos keep East Bengal in title race, at least for a day
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal won against Churchill Brothers
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal – 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal won against Mohun Bagan to make ‘Derby Double’
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us