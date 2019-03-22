East Bengal player Jaime Santos hospitalised, to be released tomorrow

Santos has impressed in his debut season

East Bengal player Jaime Santos Colado has been hospitalized yesterday due to an upset stomach, it has been learned. The Spanish player is suffering from dysentery and diarrhea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. He will be released on Friday.

Santos, who earned praise from all the corners in his very first season with East Bengal, suddenly started feeling pain in his stomach on Wednesday. After consultation with the doctor, he has been admitted to Ohio Hospital in New Town, near the Kolkata Airport. The doctors found nothing dangerous but he will be kept in observation for one more day.

After the conclusion of the I-League campaign, Santos, along with some of the teammates, was vacationing in Agra and Jaipur. He posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account. According to a club source, Santos might have taken something which caused him acute food poisoning.

East Bengal will start their preparation for the Super Cup from Friday and in all likelihood, Santos will miss the first couple of days. He might be joining his teammates from Monday, the source added. Coach Alejandro Menendez will be returning from Spain on Friday early morning and will go the practice ground straight from the airport.

Santos, who spent his youth career on Spanish club Sporting Gijon, was signed midway in the I-League upon reference of Menendez, who watched the youngster closely during his coaching days in Gijon Academy. Santos made his debut in the first leg of Kolkata Derby and has since impressed with his exceptional skills and passing ability.

During the I-League, Santos has scored four goals, including one in the second leg against Mohun Bagan. His calm nature and ability to raise his game in crucial matches earned him the love of the supporters. He will most probably be retained for the next seasons.

