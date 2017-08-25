ISL 2017: East Bengal release Mumbai City FC signing Ruidas

by PTI News 25 Aug 2017, 20:19 IST

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) The bitter contract row between Abinash Ruidas and East Bengal came to an end today with the red-and-gold camp releasing the Indian leftwinger who was snapped up by Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC.

"This is to inform you that you are hearby released from our club for the season 2017-18," East Bengal authorised representative Sadananda Mukherjee wrote in the letter to Ruidas, a copy of which is accessed by PTI.

The letter was handed over to Ruidas's lawyer Vidushpat Singhania here this afternoon and the footballer will now be relieved to don Mumbai City FC jersey in the upcoming ISL.

According to sources, East Bengal bowed to pressure from the All India Football Federation and Bengal body IFA who met in New Delhi earlier this week as the case was handled by the disciplinary committee of the Indian governing body.

The 22-year-old was put in the IFA dock by East Bengal who claimed that he's still in contract for the upcoming season, something the Bengal football association also endorsed. But Ruidas strongly maintained that he never signed for East Bengal and that his sign was "forged".

A Mumbai-based lawyer firm came to the rescue of Ruidas as IFA had to hand over the matter to AIFF for "want of jurisdiction"