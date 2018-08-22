East Bengal terminate Muhammad Gambo's contract amid Visa issues

Muhammad Gambo was announced as the fifth foreigner of the squad earlier this week

What's the story?

I-League side (Quess) East Bengal Football Club announced on Wednesday in a Press Release that they have withdrawn their offer to Nigerian Striker Muhammad Gambo by terminating his contract due to VISA issues.

In case you didn't know...

Muhammad Gambo was announced as the fifth foreigner of the squad earlier this week. Gambo has played 200 games for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier League, scoring 70 goals. The Nigerian has also featured four times for the Nigerian National team and has found the net once.

The heart of the matter

The club announced the withdrawal of it's offer due to prolonged delay in the issuance of Gambo's Professional Employment VISA as per the procedures of the Indian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Press Release mentioned that the decision was taken keeping the best interests of the club and its fans.

"The delay in issuance of his Professional Employment VISA will result in violation of FIFA International player registration norms. Quess East Bengal FC is mindful of the fact that this delay has the potential to affect the professional football career of the concerned player and the formation of Quess East Bengal FC entity itself for the current football season", the official Press Release mentioned.

However, Sources in Nigeria suggest that Muhammad Gambo never signed on the dotted lines in favour of East Bengal and the VISA problem mentioned by the East Bengal authorities has no truth to it, making the issue even more complex and complicated.

What's next?

With East Bengal being linked to several Spanish forwards since one week, the Quess authorities are expected to bring aboard Gambo's replacement in due time along with the 6th foreigner to form the squad for the upcoming I-League season.

With the Kolkata Derby all set to be played on 2nd September, a quality forward is imminent for East Bengal to stand any chance of overcoming arch-rivals Mohun Bagan.

Is it yet another failure for East Bengal in the Transfer Market or the decision can turn East Bengal's fortunes resulting in a better recruitment landing in India in the coming weeks? Voice out your opinions.