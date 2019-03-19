“East Bengal will play in the Super Cup and ISL,” says AIFF general secretary Kushal Das

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 167 // 19 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

East Bengal have earlier pulled out from the Super Cup

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said East Bengal are all certain to participate in the upcoming Super Cup and Indian Super League (ISL) from next season.

The Red and Golds, along with Mohun Bagan, champions Chennai City and four other I-League clubs have decided to withdraw from the annual tournament weeks ago after their letter to AIFF President Praful Patel seeking for an urgent meeting went unanswered.

“I am very happy that East Bengal, which carries a legacy in Indian football, have expressed their desire to play football. They like to participate in the Super Cup and in the ISL. They’ve taken the decision because East Bengal is all about football, just like Mohun Bagan,” Das told Sportskeeda.

Das’s comment came at a time when there are differences of opinion emerging within the East Bengal officials and investor Quess Corp. over playing in the Super Cup. The investor is clearly against the participation, while some sections of the officials want the club to play, saying any sort of withdrawal is against the tradition of the club.

In an open statement couple of days ago, East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac had said:

“We are here to play football at every competitive stage and will play the game with every effort possible when we know that the federation will provide a level playing field and a commercial structure that is sustainable.”

However, after an executive committee meeting on Monday, the members decided to participate in the Super Cup. Since only the investors have the power to take any decision regarding footballing affairs, the club have sent a letter to them and will wait for 48 hours. The will sit for another meeting on Wednesday evening.

The club have even invited Isaac in the meeting but neither he nor any of his representative was present in the meeting. A top official of the club, while speaking to the local media, said, “Former footballers told us to participate. Hopefully, the problem will be solved very soon. We have sought two days time from the federation.”

While a section of the supporters staged a protest during the meeting, many supporters have expressed solidarity with the investor on social media. #IAmWithQuess trended on social media. It needs to be seen what kind of drama unfolds in the next few days.

Advertisement