×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

“East Bengal will play in the Super Cup and ISL,” says AIFF general secretary Kushal Das

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
167   //    19 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST

East Bengal have earlier pulled out from the Super Cup
East Bengal have earlier pulled out from the Super Cup

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said East Bengal are all certain to participate in the upcoming Super Cup and Indian Super League (ISL) from next season.

The Red and Golds, along with Mohun Bagan, champions Chennai City and four other I-League clubs have decided to withdraw from the annual tournament weeks ago after their letter to AIFF President Praful Patel seeking for an urgent meeting went unanswered.

“I am very happy that East Bengal, which carries a legacy in Indian football, have expressed their desire to play football. They like to participate in the Super Cup and in the ISL. They’ve taken the decision because East Bengal is all about football, just like Mohun Bagan,” Das told Sportskeeda.

Das’s comment came at a time when there are differences of opinion emerging within the East Bengal officials and investor Quess Corp. over playing in the Super Cup. The investor is clearly against the participation, while some sections of the officials want the club to play, saying any sort of withdrawal is against the tradition of the club.

In an open statement couple of days ago, East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac had said:

“We are here to play football at every competitive stage and will play the game with every effort possible when we know that the federation will provide a level playing field and a commercial structure that is sustainable.”

However, after an executive committee meeting on Monday, the members decided to participate in the Super Cup. Since only the investors have the power to take any decision regarding footballing affairs, the club have sent a letter to them and will wait for 48 hours. The will sit for another meeting on Wednesday evening.

The club have even invited Isaac in the meeting but neither he nor any of his representative was present in the meeting. A top official of the club, while speaking to the local media, said, “Former footballers told us to participate. Hopefully, the problem will be solved very soon. We have sought two days time from the federation.”

While a section of the supporters staged a protest during the meeting, many supporters have expressed solidarity with the investor on social media. #IAmWithQuess trended on social media. It needs to be seen what kind of drama unfolds in the next few days.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Super Cup 2019 East Bengal Indian Football
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. His most-cherished dream is standing on the National Anthem in a FIFA World Cup match, wearing the Blue jersey.
Discontent in Indian Football - Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan pull out of Hero Super Cup; Other clubs may follow
RELATED STORY
Top 6 goalscorers in the Hero Super Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Restructuring could see I-League clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in ISL next season: AIFF
RELATED STORY
A class apart: Bengaluru FC win more than just silverware after Super Cup triumph
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 Final: After winning 5th title in 5 years, Sunil Chhetri hands trophy over to Bengaluru FC fans
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Uncertainty in Indian Football before ISL Final and Super Cup due to AIFF's high-handedness
RELATED STORY
Super Cup from March 29-April 13, Qualifiers on March 15-16
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup to ISL, AFC Champions League to I-League - do clubs have an incentive of playing well in Super Cup?
RELATED STORY
4 Things East Bengal and Mohun Bagan can bring to the ISL 
RELATED STORY
Interview with Jobby Justin: The Kerala Striker Who Has Made East Bengal His Home
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us