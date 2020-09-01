FC Cincinnati will host Chicago Fire at the Nippert Stadium in MLS action on Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-0 when the two teams met last week at Soldier Field on August 25 and the host team will be desperate to get its tactics and combinations right as the two sides square off once again.

After defeating Cincinnati, Chicago Fire lost 3-1 to New York City FC on Sunday and will want to bounce back against familiar foes. Both teams have struggled defensively of late and we are expecting to see a lot of goals in this game.

FC Cincinnati will be vying for revenge and after conceding three goals against Chicago, it did well to keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw against Columbus Crew on Sunday. Cincinnati has now kept three clean sheets in their last four games.

Chicago is currently 12th on the Eastern Conference standings and can move to the eighth position with a win against Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire have met each other on four occasions. Cincinnati has won three times while Chicago has won only once and that was in last week's matchup where it won the game 3-0.

One game between the two rivals has ended in a draw.

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Chicago Fire form guide: L-L-L-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Team News

FC Cincinnati has a couple of injury concerns. Spencer Richey suffered a concussion and will not be available for selection. McLaughlin is out with an ankle injury.

Injured: Spencer Richey, James McLaughlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

As for Chicago Fire FC, Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season owing to an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury. Luka Stojanovic, Kappelhof and Gutjahr are all sidelined as well. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth is a doubt after missing out on the last game due to a groin issue.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof, Jeremiah Gutjahr

Doubtful: Bobby Shuttleworth

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Predicted Lineups

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Maikel Van der Werff, Andrew Gutman, Siem de Jong, Caleb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Connor Sparrow, Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic, Miguel Navarro, Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction

FC Cincinnati has been strong defensively and has kept three clean sheets in its last four matches. However, the team did struggle against Chicago Fire when the two sides went up against each other last week. Cincinnati will be raring to convert its home advantage into three points this time around.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Chicago Fire