FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS is back in action on Wednesday as the Colorado Rapids take on an inconsistent FC Dallas side at the Toyota Stadium. Neither side has been able to meet expectations so far this season and will want to set the record straight in this fixture.

FC Dallas is currently in ninth place in the MLS table and have been unable to live up to the billing over the past month. The home side picked up an important 2-1 victory against the Houston Dynamo last week and will want to build on their good form in this game.

The Colorado Rapids are a spot below FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings of the MLS. The Rapids made a spectacular return to their best shape last week with a 5-0 thrashing of Real Salt Lake and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this fixture.

FIVE. In case you somehow missed it, we put FIVE on RSL this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oEhbteuZPJ — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 15, 2020

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have a distinct advantage as far as the head-to-head record between these two sides is concerned and have won 19 of the 43 games played between the two MLS sides. The Colorado Rapids have won 12 matches and do go into this game with a significant chance of victory.

The Colorado Rapids managed a comprehensive 3-0 victory when these two sides met a year ago at the Sporting Goods Park. Kei Kamara and Diego Rubio were on target for Colorado on the day and the latter will play a pivotal role in this game.

FC Dallas form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-W-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-D-D-D-L

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Bryan Acosta is not available for this game. Image Source: FC Dallas

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have a considerably long injury list and will have to do without several key players in this fixture. Bryan Acosta, Fafa Picault, Jimmy Maurer, and Paxton Pomykal are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Bryan Acosta, Fafa Picault, Jimmy Maurer, Paxton Pomykal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kortne Ford will not be able to play a part tomorrow. Image Source: MLS Players Association

Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids picked up a massive victory last week and are unlikely to make any drastic changes to their starting eleven. Kortne Ford and Niki Jackson are injured and cannot play a part in the game.

Injured: Kortne Ford, Niki Jackson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kyle Zobeck; Ryan Hollingshead, Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessmann, Thiago dos Santos; Santiago Mosquera, Andres Ricaurte, Michael Barrios; Franco Jara

now that we're all free on Wednesday... https://t.co/8qLGcLasXl pic.twitter.com/u3tO35ocbL — FC Dallas (Dallas Stars Stans) (@FCDallas) September 15, 2020

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett; Diego Rubio

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

The Colorado Rapids came away with a magnificent victory against Real Salt Lake last week and may well have a slight upper hand in this fixture. Diego Rubio is in the form of his life and will be his side's chief threat going into this game.

FC Dallas have a potent attacking combination of their own and will rely on Michael Barrios and Franco Jara to bring their skills to the fore against the Rapids. The home side has had a few defensive issues and will need to be at its best on Wednesday.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 Colorado Rapids

